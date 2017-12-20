News

China Pork Market Dashboard powered by IQC Insights: Week 48

We have the latest prices for Week 48.

We have the latest prices for Week 48 (Dec.9~Dec.15). Compared with last week, the three prices generally keep stable. The live pig price increased by 0.2% to CNY14.8 per kg while the piglet price decreased by 0.8% to CNY30 per kg.

China’s latest import volume of pigmeat and offal for this October is also published. Compared with last year, both the pigmeat and offal are still in a downward trend. Especially for the pigmeat, China imported 1,005 thousand tons of pigmeat from this January to October, decreasing by 28% than the same period last year.

ThePigSite News Desk