China Pork Market Dashboard powered by IQC Insights: Week 48

20 December 2017
IQC Insights

We have the latest prices for Week 48.

We have the latest prices for Week 48 (Dec.9~Dec.15). Compared with last week, the three prices generally keep stable. The live pig price increased by 0.2% to CNY14.8 per kg while the piglet price decreased by 0.8% to CNY30 per kg.

China’s latest import volume of pigmeat and offal for this October is also published. Compared with last year, both the pigmeat and offal are still in a downward trend. Especially for the pigmeat, China imported 1,005 thousand tons of pigmeat from this January to October, decreasing by 28% than the same period last year.

Welcome to IQC Insights

Based in Shanghai, IQC insights is a research & analysis company focusing on China’s animal protein industry.

Through our on-the-ground research approach, including regular market visits, market price tracking and communication with a wide range of official and industry participants, we are able to offer compact, meaningful and data-driven insights.

Our mission is to provide our clients and partners with exclusive and trustworthy analysis and market understanding to guide and inform on major trends and the driving forces shaping the future of China’s animal protein markets.

For further information, please visit our website www.iqc-insights.com.

ThePigSite News Desk

Markets and Economics, Company/Products


