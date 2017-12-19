ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

High-tech camera helps protect sows and piglets

19 December 2017
USDA ARS
USDA

Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists and collaborators are using 3-D imaging to protect newborn piglets by monitoring adult female pigs' behaviour.

Nearly 15 percent of pre-weaned piglets die each year. According to US pork producers, many are crushed by sows (adult female pigs). Modifying the sows' stalls or crates may help reduce piglet deaths. The first step, according to ARS agricultural engineer Tami Brown-Brandl, is to evaluate sow and piglet behaviour in their stalls. Animal behaviour contains vital clues about health and well-being that producers can use to better manage their livestock.

Brown-Brandl and a team of scientists from China, Iowa Select Farms and Iowa State University developed a system to automatically process and analyse 3-D images of sows. A camera mounted over birthing crates captures images to determine a sow's behaviour and posture: if she's eating, drinking, standing, sitting, or lying down.

The system, which accurately classifies behaviour, could potentially help prevent sows from crushing their piglets, according to Brown-Brandl, who works at ARS's Roman L. Hruska US Meat Animal Research Center in Clay Center, Nebraska.

This technology allows swine producers to better monitor their pigs and determine whether management adjustments, such as changes in crate size or pen arrangement, are needed, Brown-Brandl adds. The data could also help producers locate sick animals more quickly.

 

To read the full article and to learn more about detailed monitoring of livestock, click here

Report and image: USDA

 

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Health, Production Management, Pig Welfare, Company/Products, Environmental Management


Share This

News By

Related News

The best of The Pig Site 2017: African swine fever

News from Global  22 December 2017

PED cases subsiding in Manitoba

News from Canada  22 December 2017

The best of The Pig Site 2017: Overcoming behavioural change

News from Global  21 December 2017

H2Ozone’s AgriSafe helps improve farm profitability and reduces mortality

News from Ireland  21 December 2017

China Pork Market Dashboard powered by IQC Insights: Week 48

News from China  20 December 2017

More News

Genesus Global Market Report: Mexico

News from Mexico   22 December 2017

Boar stud requires high health status, zero tolerance for biosecurity errors

News from United States   22 December 2017

ASF warning for catering businesses

News from United Kingdom   22 December 2017

More certainty for farmers needed as mid-term business confidence goes into the red

News from United Kingdom   22 December 2017

Geminor wins contract to supply Swedish RDF facility

News from Sweden   21 December 2017

NFU President speaks out against “severely flawed” Tax Reform Conference Bill

News from United States   21 December 2017

The best of The Pig Site 2017: Vietnam’s swine farming

News from Global   20 December 2017

China bans waste imports from Europe

News from European Union   20 December 2017

CMA approve Tulip Ltd acquisition

News from United Kingdom   20 December 2017

The pollution regulations affecting China's pork producers

News from China   20 December 2017

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books