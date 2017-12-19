News

The best of The Pig Site 2017: PRRS

Continuing in The Pig Site’s rundown of the best articles of 2017, today…

The Economics of PRRS

7 April 2017

Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) is an economically significant disease that can impact both the breeding and the wean-to-finish phases of production. The clinical signs in the breeding herd are characterised by increased reproductive failure, such as the inability to conceive, increased late-term abortions, premature farrowing, increase in mummified foetuses and stillborn pigs and markedly weak piglets most of which die prior to weaning. Infections in the wean-to-finish phase are characterized by a sudden onset of fever, often resulting in inappetance, coughing, and pneumonia.

These symptoms may have their severity influenced and increased by an impaired health status of the herd prior to the PRRS infection. This array of symptoms produces slow growth, impaired feed efficiency, increased mortality and a loss both in total pigs marketed and the value per kg of many more hogs than is usual among those reaching harvest. In addition, the PRRS infection may predispose a high health herd to subsequent outbreaks of other diseases.

Image: ThermoFisher