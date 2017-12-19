ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

New research highlights opportunity to improve the iron status of piglets

19 December 2017
AB Vista

Iron deficiency could be reducing the performance of piglets post-weaning, despite the routine use of iron injections and feed supplements.

Recent data from Canada shows that, of approximately 1,000 pigs tested on 20 commercial farms using standard iron protocols, around 30% had low iron status or anaemia at weaning. This was associated with a loss in performance post-weaning.

Dr Peter Wilcock, North America Commercial Manager, AB Vista explained that a more wide-ranging perspective was needed, in order to bring about solutions for pig producers:

“To address the wider issue of anaemia on-farm, and investigate ways to mitigate the problem, a more holistic approach is required, considering other possible ways of boosting iron intake.”

The new study showed that adding high levels of phytase to starter feeds could increase the iron status of piglets, improving FCR and daily gain.

This research is particularly important as economic pressures change the way pigs are produced, said Dr Wilcock.

“The move away from animal protein based starter feeds in favour of those based more on vegetable sources may meet regulatory requirements and help to contain costs, but it also increases the level of dietary phytate. With phytate being well recognised as binding iron, it will reduce the availability of iron to piglets.

“Combined with the trend towards larger, faster growing litters, this means that the risk of iron deficiency in piglets is increased.”

Dr Wilcock explained that the addition of high doses of phytase to starter feeds can achieve near-complete breakdown of phytate and its lower isomers, increasing available iron and resulting in improved post-weaning performance.

In this particular study, weaner pigs were given different doses of modified E. coli phytase with high phytate affinity, to break down the phytate component of the vegetable protein. Assessment of iron status 21 days after weaning showed that, as the dose of phytase was increased, the iron status of the piglets improved in proportion. This in turn was reflected in improved growth and FCR.

ThePigSite News Desk

Pig Health, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

AB Vista expands Technical Service Team with new Feed Applications Engineer

News from United States  28 November 2017

New book provides fresh insight into the use of enzymes in swine feed

News from United Kingdom  20 November 2017

AB Vista appoints new business manager

News from European Union  26 April 2017

AB Vista to Share Economic Benefits of Latest Feed Analysis Advancements at IPPE

News from United States  23 January 2017

ASPAC Performance and Portfolio Expansion Mark Another Successful Year for AB Vista

News from United Kingdom  29 November 2016

More News

The best of The Pig Site 2017: African swine fever

News from Global   22 December 2017

Genesus Global Market Report: Mexico

News from Mexico   22 December 2017

Boar stud requires high health status, zero tolerance for biosecurity errors

News from United States   22 December 2017

ASF warning for catering businesses

News from United Kingdom   22 December 2017

PED cases subsiding in Manitoba

News from Canada   22 December 2017

More certainty for farmers needed as mid-term business confidence goes into the red

News from United Kingdom   22 December 2017

Geminor wins contract to supply Swedish RDF facility

News from Sweden   21 December 2017

H2Ozone’s AgriSafe helps improve farm profitability and reduces mortality

News from Ireland   21 December 2017

The best of The Pig Site 2017: Overcoming behavioural change

News from Global   21 December 2017

NFU President speaks out against “severely flawed” Tax Reform Conference Bill

News from United States   21 December 2017

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books