ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Geminor wins contract to supply Swedish RDF facility

21 December 2017

Geminor has won a new contract to supply more than 27,000 tonnes of RDF to the Renova energy from waste (EFW) facility in Gothenburg. The 12-month agreement, which commences in January 2018, is the latest in a long line of contract wins for the European secondary fuels specialist.

From its source in the UK, Geminor will manage baled refuse-derived fuel (RDF) haulage across the North Sea to the company’s brand-new shipping terminal at Gothenburg Harbour. From here, bales will be broken, with loose material loaded on to specialist vehicles and transported to the Renova facility.

RDF is a fuel produced from a variety of waste products such as Municipal Solid wastes (MSW), industrial wastes or commercial wastes. The World Business Council for Sustainable Development defines such waste as having ‘a recoverable calorific value which can be used in a cement kiln, replacing a portion of conventional fossil fuels, if they meet strict specifications’.

Prior to entering the furnaces, RDF will be sorted and inspected to remove any remaining metals or contaminants. Finally, the material will be recovered into renewable energy and exported directly to the Gothenburg district heating network.

Commenting on the agreement, Per Mernelius, Country Manager at Geminor SWE AB, said:

We are looking forward to working alongside Renova to manage the supply and recovery of high-quality RDF material from the UK.

We were chosen to deliver the project due to our experience, expertise and pan-European logistics network. This, alongside our creative use of empty-leg logistics, ensures an unparalleled service delivered at a highly effective price point.

 

To find out more about the Renova agreement, or to see full range of services offered by Geminor, click here.

 

Source: Geminor

Waste Management, Sustainability


Share This

News By

Related News

The best of The Pig Site 2017: African swine fever

News from Global  22 December 2017

H2Ozone’s AgriSafe helps improve farm profitability and reduces mortality

News from Ireland  21 December 2017

China bans waste imports from Europe

News from European Union  20 December 2017

The best of The Pig Site 2017: Vietnam’s swine farming

News from Global  20 December 2017

Red Tractor fresh produce standards to be recognised by Tesco and GLOBAL GAP

News from United Kingdom  19 December 2017

More News

Genesus Global Market Report: Mexico

News from Mexico   22 December 2017

Boar stud requires high health status, zero tolerance for biosecurity errors

News from United States   22 December 2017

ASF warning for catering businesses

News from United Kingdom   22 December 2017

PED cases subsiding in Manitoba

News from Canada   22 December 2017

More certainty for farmers needed as mid-term business confidence goes into the red

News from United Kingdom   22 December 2017

The best of The Pig Site 2017: Overcoming behavioural change

News from Global   21 December 2017

NFU President speaks out against “severely flawed” Tax Reform Conference Bill

News from United States   21 December 2017

CMA approve Tulip Ltd acquisition

News from United Kingdom   20 December 2017

The pollution regulations affecting China's pork producers

News from China   20 December 2017

China Pork Market Dashboard powered by IQC Insights: Week 48

News from China   20 December 2017

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books