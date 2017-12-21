News

Geminor wins contract to supply Swedish RDF facility

Geminor has won a new contract to supply more than 27,000 tonnes of RDF to the Renova energy from waste (EFW) facility in Gothenburg. The 12-month agreement, which commences in January 2018, is the latest in a long line of contract wins for the European secondary fuels specialist.

From its source in the UK, Geminor will manage baled refuse-derived fuel (RDF) haulage across the North Sea to the company’s brand-new shipping terminal at Gothenburg Harbour. From here, bales will be broken, with loose material loaded on to specialist vehicles and transported to the Renova facility.

RDF is a fuel produced from a variety of waste products such as Municipal Solid wastes (MSW), industrial wastes or commercial wastes. The World Business Council for Sustainable Development defines such waste as having ‘a recoverable calorific value which can be used in a cement kiln, replacing a portion of conventional fossil fuels, if they meet strict specifications’.

Prior to entering the furnaces, RDF will be sorted and inspected to remove any remaining metals or contaminants. Finally, the material will be recovered into renewable energy and exported directly to the Gothenburg district heating network.

Commenting on the agreement, Per Mernelius, Country Manager at Geminor SWE AB, said:

We are looking forward to working alongside Renova to manage the supply and recovery of high-quality RDF material from the UK.

We were chosen to deliver the project due to our experience, expertise and pan-European logistics network. This, alongside our creative use of empty-leg logistics, ensures an unparalleled service delivered at a highly effective price point.

Source: Geminor