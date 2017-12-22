ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

The best of The Pig Site 2017: African swine fever

22 December 2017

Continuing in The Pig Site’s rundown of the best articles of 2017, today…

African Swine Fever: learn the facts, save your pigs

3 November 2017

Within the last month, African swine fever (ASF) has been identified on farms within Eastern-Europe, namely the Czech Republic, Romania and Poland, bringing the number of affected EU states to six. The swift movement of the virus has authorities concerned, as the high virulence of the disease means substantial mortalities on farm. Educating citizens on proper disposal of waste in areas populated with wild swine species, and control of food-waste feeding to domestic pigs is critical in stopping the spread.

