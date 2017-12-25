News

The best of The Pig Site 2017: husbandry and innovation

Continuing in The Pig Site’s rundown of the best articles of 2017, today…

New Technology wins the Future!

10 July 2017

The Animal Husbandry Innovation and Development Summit hosted by Big Dutchman, the world-leading supplier of livestock equipment, was successfully held at Grand Metropark Ocean Spring Resort Qingdao, China, on 17 May 2017. The topic of the summit was “New Technology wins the Future”.

The event was divided into the innovation and development forum in the morning, poultry sessions and pig sessions in the afternoon and the celebration of the 20th anniversary of BD China in the evening. More than 300 honoured guests including cooperation partners from the industry attended this event.

Read the full article here, or to read the previous article in the series, click here



