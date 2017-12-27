ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

The best of The Pig Site 2017: Weaning troubles

27 December 2017

Continuing in The Pig Site’s rundown of the best articles of 2017, today…

Weaning Pigs Agree: “Change is Hard”

17 February 2017

How would you feel if one day – seemingly out of the blue – someone took away your favorite beverage and replaced it with something they said was good for you? Would you scream frustration? Would you refuse to do anything? Would you sulk? If you said, “yes”, you agree with most weaning piglets: Change can be hard, writes Dari Brown, Purina.

The weaning period can be challenging for pigs and swine producers alike. The transition from sow’s milk to dry feed can cause stress that in turn can lead to performance lags and a less than optimal return on investment.

The Purina Animal Nutrition Centre provides a top three steps to achieving a smooth transition through weaning.


Read the full article here, or to read the previous article in the series, click here

 

Pig Health, Feed and Nutrition, Pig Welfare


Share This

News By

Related News

The best of The Pig Site 2017: African swine fever

News from Global  22 December 2017

PED cases subsiding in Manitoba

News from Canada  22 December 2017

ASF warning for catering businesses

News from United Kingdom  22 December 2017

H2Ozone’s AgriSafe helps improve farm profitability and reduces mortality

News from Ireland  21 December 2017

High-tech camera helps protect sows and piglets

News from United States  19 December 2017

More News

IOM projects give slavery victims a new start

News from Global   26 December 2017

The best of The Pig Site 2017: husbandry and innovation

News from Global   25 December 2017

Genesus Global Market Report: Mexico

News from Mexico   22 December 2017

Boar stud requires high health status, zero tolerance for biosecurity errors

News from United States   22 December 2017

More certainty for farmers needed as mid-term business confidence goes into the red

News from United Kingdom   22 December 2017

Geminor wins contract to supply Swedish RDF facility

News from Sweden   21 December 2017

The best of The Pig Site 2017: Overcoming behavioural change

News from Global   21 December 2017

NFU President speaks out against “severely flawed” Tax Reform Conference Bill

News from United States   21 December 2017

The best of The Pig Site 2017: Vietnam’s swine farming

News from Global   20 December 2017

China bans waste imports from Europe

News from European Union   20 December 2017

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books