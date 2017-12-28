ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

OCM sues USDA over GIPSA rule

28 December 2017

USDA is being sued by the Organisation for Competitive Markets for withdrawing the “Farmer Fair Practices Rule”.

The lawsuit according to the Organisation for Competitive Markets (OCM) seeks to reinstate the rules which “prohibit major meat and poultry producers who contract with farmers from engaging in unfair and deceptive practices.”

The OCM says:

The Trump administration has eliminated rules designed to level the playing field for family farms and has instead given large multinational corporations the upper hand. In doing so, Secretary of Agriculture Perdue and the administration have thrown America’s farmers to the wolves, telling them that their family businesses don’t matter. We called on the president to reverse Secretary Perdue’s actions and he has failed to right this wrong, so we are seeking justice through the courts.

 

As reported by National Hog Farmer

Top image via Shutterstock

