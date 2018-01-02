ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Nutriad hosts layer and swine technical forum in Indonesia

02 January 2018

Nutriad

Belgium headquartered feed additives producer NUTRIAD hosted a technical seminar on alternatives for Antibiotic Growth Promoter Alternatives for the National Layer Farmers Association (Pinsar Petilur Nasional) - Magelang Branch and a swine technical forum for swine farmers in Solo, Central Java.

Together with its distribution partner KALBE, NUTRIAD technical managers provided insight in how it has helped producers around the world to work in an environment that restricts or even prohibits the use of AGP-s and still obtain good results.

Dr. Glenn Alfred Ferriol, Nutriad Manager for Philippines, Indonesia & Malaysia, presented on how the occurrence of mycotoxins in the feed impacts Gut Health and its effect on vaccination, tackling the most common enteric problems in pullet development and relating the importance of having a robust intestinal integrity. He highlighted research data on how a precision delivered butyrate like Nutriad’s ADIMIX range can promote gut health and impact egg production efficiencies and egg shell quality.

The technical forum for Swine Farmer was conducted in Solo, Central Java. DR. FERRIOL presented the most recent data on the application of ADIMIX in Swine, primarily on the impact on gut health and as a support for the case of Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea (PED). The Nutriad mycotoxin solutions for swine was also discussed, with emphasis on the advantage of a multifunctional approach using

NUTRIAD delivers products and services to over 80 countries, supported by 4 application laboratories and 5 manufacturing facilities on 3 continents. Find out more at www.nutriad.com

Feed and Nutrition


