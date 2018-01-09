ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Smithfield meets group sow housing goal

09 January 2018

Smithfield makes the announcement that it has fulfilled its industry-leading commitment of providing group housing systems for pregnant sows on all company-owned farms in the United States. Smithfield also released a 360-degree, virtual reality video that transports viewers to a company sow farm.

Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods, made the announcement yesterday:

Smithfield's leadership in animal care is reflected in today's landmark announcement.

Achieving this goal is a testament to the fact that, at Smithfield, we keep our promises. We stand committed to continue leading the industry in both animal care and transparency.

In 2007, Smithfield became the first company to commit to group housing systems. Since then, the company has invested more than $360 million to complete the transition.

In addition to the efforts on US company-owned farms, Smithfield recommends that all of its contract sow growers in the United States transition to group housing by the end of 2022. Smithfield is providing guidance and expertise to contract growers when requested to help them through the conversion process.

Worldwide, Smithfield has pledged to convert all company sow farms by 2022. Operations in Poland and Romania have already completed their conversions to group housing systems, and Smithfield's joint ventures in Mexico are currently working toward the 2022 goal.

 

To learn more about group housing in news and research, click here

 

Source: Smithfield Foods

Pig Health, Housing Systems, Pig Welfare, Labelling & Traceability, Group housing sows


Share This

News By

Related News

Danish research presents TN70 sow’s superior mothering ability

News from Denmark  09 January 2018

The end of surgical castration?

News from United States  09 January 2018

Porcozin: the backpack disinfectant treating diarrhoea in pigs

News from Denmark  08 January 2018

Targeting welfare in post-CAP farming subsidies

News from United Kingdom  08 January 2018

Combatting PRRSV: the new oral fluid IgM-IgA ELISA

News from Global  04 January 2018

More News

NA PRRS Symposium highlights include diagnostics, epidemiology

News from United States   08 January 2018

Wealth of information for pig producers in AHDB report

News from United Kingdom   08 January 2018

Safety first

News from United Kingdom   05 January 2018

AHDB seeks Strategic Farm hosts

News from United Kingdom   05 January 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Russia 2018

News from Russian Federation   05 January 2018

Farmers encouraged to look beyond antibiotics

News from United Kingdom   05 January 2018

Applications now open for 2018 Pork Industry Scholarships

News from United States   04 January 2018

World’s first bacon without nitrites

News from Ireland   04 January 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: 2018 - Profits?

News from United States   04 January 2018

46 farms now at heart of expanding AHDB Farm Excellence Network

News from United Kingdom   03 January 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books