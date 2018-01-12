ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

China Pork Market Dashboard powered by IQC Insights: Week 1, 2018

12 January 2018
IQC Insights

We have the latest prices for Week 1, 2018 (Dec.30, 2017~Jan.5, 2018).

We have the latest prices for Week 1, 2018 (Dec.30, 2017~Jan.5, 2018). Compared with last week and last month, all the three prices of live pigs, piglets and pig carcass have increased. Especially the pig carcass price has the best performance, growing by 2.1% to CNY 21.1 per kg than last week. This was mainly stimulated by the large-scale heavy snow in more than 23 Chinese provinces in the first week of 2018.

We have also updated the monthly average prices for China’s live pigs, piglets and pig carcass by the end of last December. The price trend in the last month of 2017 is encouraging, with all three prices going upward.

Welcome to IQC Insights

Based in Shanghai, IQC insights is a research & analysis company focusing on China’s animal protein industry.

Through our on-the-ground research approach, including regular market visits, market price tracking and communication with a wide range of official and industry participants, we are able to offer compact, meaningful and data-driven insights.

Our mission is to provide our clients and partners with exclusive and trustworthy analysis and market understanding to guide and inform on major trends and the driving forces shaping the future of China’s animal protein markets.

For further information, please visit our website www.iqc-insights.com.

