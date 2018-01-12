News

MetaFarms launches SOW ENTERPRISE

MetaFarms, Inc, the information platform for agriculture, today announced a new technology for swine producers. MetaFarms’ SOW ENTERPRISE is a premium upgrade to the SOW module within the MetaFarms’ Agriculture Platform (MAP) representing the next generation information system for sow production.

The premium program enables swine producers to gain daily visibility into their sow barns. Through snapshot views of key performance metrics, managers can make timely data-driven decisions. The new program gives swine producers real-time oversight across their production system by capturing daily information through their mobile application and provides robust integration with electronic sow feeders (ESFs).

Brian Parker, chief operating officer for MetaFarms, explained:

You can’t manage what you don’t measure. MetaFarms is about leveraging data and using innovation to provide valuable insights to livestock producers.

Our goal with SOW ENTERPRISE is to provide a solution for daily recording while improving efficiency, accuracy and ultimately providing valuable metrics in a snapshot view for real-time, data-driven management.

The mobile application (app) was designed specifically for swine producers and the challenging environment in which they work. The app displays sow history and enables recording of daily events onsite, reducing costly accuracy mistakes, and eliminating the need for a data entry bureau. In addition to true offline functionality, the app also features data validation warnings and can be customised specifically for the information each producer collects.

Integration with electronic sow feeders helps eliminate redundant data entry while improving data accuracy. MetaFarms will continue to work closely with industry leaders Nedap, AP Schauer and others.

The upgrade also includes a new performance snapshot providing a variety of metrics for tracking performance from day-to-day and week-to-week across sow units including services, weaning and farrowing. The snapshot enables managers to see at-a-glance at how their farms are doing and react for real-time decision making.

Parker added:

We’ve had a great response from our customer beta test group.

A leading customer confirmed ‘the ability to manage is the best part of the app’ and that was what we set out to do.

As reported by MetaFarms Inc