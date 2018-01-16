News

America’s Pig Farmer of the Year Award 2018

The National Pork Board is seeking the next America’s Pig Farmer of the Year, with applications now open for the annual industry award.

The award recognises a US pork producer who demonstrates excellence in raising pigs using the We Care ethical principles and in sharing his or her story with the public. The application period is open through to March 11. The winners from 2015 and 2016 have described winning the award as a positive change towards bridging the knowledge gap between producers and consumers, and telling the story of where their pork comes from.

National Pork Board President, Terry O’Neel, announced in a news release:

This programme creates a national platform to connect pig farming with today’s consumers.

Identifying a pig farmer who can share the story of pork production allows all pig farmers to continue to raise pigs and underscore their important role in feeding the world.

A panel of third-party judges will again help to determine the final award recipient, with the winner announced during national pork month this October. The public can also play a role in selecting the 2018 winner through viewing short clips of the finalists on their farms online, and voting for their favourite through the Pork Checkoff’s social media outlets.

O’Neel added:

This award embodies the We Care ethical principles pig farmers demonstrate every day.

I encourage those who enjoy sharing their pig farming story to apply today. The past winners have travelled throughout the country, meeting with consumers, sharing what it means to be a pig farmer and how they personally produce healthy, wholesome food.

Anyone can nominate a US pork producer who is at least 30 years old as of January 1, 2018, online. Complete rules of the award programme are on the site as well, along with answers to frequently asked questions.





