ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

HSA online guide to humane slaughter during disease control

16 January 2018

As part of its strategy to promote the highest standards of welfare worldwide for food animals, the Humane Slaughter Association (HSA) has produced a new online guide which covers the humane killing of livestock during disease control operations.

The HSA guide has had input from industry experts to ensure that all of the information is relevant. Primarily aimed at the veterinary profession, slaughter personnel, farm staff, livestock handlers and government agencies, the guidance – with illustrations – is intended for the global industry. It covers a variety of species from neonates to adults, the various methods of humane killing of livestock, protocols, types of equipment available and gives examples of best practice and information on risk assessment for both the operator and animal welfare.

Charles Mason, Technical Director of the HSA, said:

This guide pulls together a wealth of information and materials into one resource and has been made readily available to enable easy access worldwide to this information for high animal welfare standards that may otherwise be difficult to obtain.

The guide joins others already available on the charity’s website, providing a portfolio of best practice in humane handling and slaughter and can be found online. HSA staff are currently working on plans to develop interactive multi-media options for the HSA online guides – the aim being to enhance the users’ experience by allowing them to test their knowledge and take part in simulated situations in which their actions may directly affect the outcome, so making the training more realistic.

 

As reported by HSA

 

Top image via Shutterstock

Pig Health, Pig Welfare, Training & Development, Slaughter


Share This

News By

Related News

America’s Pig Farmer of the Year Award 2018

News from United States  16 January 2018

BPI and PIC leading modernisation of pig farming in Philippines

News from Philippines  16 January 2018

New and improved Countryside Stewardship offers open for applications

News from United Kingdom  15 January 2018

APHIS gives Mexico the all-clear

News from Mexico  15 January 2018

MetaFarms launches SOW ENTERPRISE

News from European Union  12 January 2018

More News

Zoetis Launches Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV In the European Union

News from European Union   16 January 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Real productivity

News from United States   15 January 2018

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health looks to the future with appointment of David Strachan as head of Avian and Swine

News from European Union   15 January 2018

New swine claim for Lincomix® provides flexible dosing for M. hyo

News from United States   15 January 2018

How does Hypor spell carcass quality? S-T-A-R

News from European Union   12 January 2018

See the benefits of cross protection against swine influenza

News from United States   12 January 2018

Success stories: Cross-protection makes a big difference

News from United States   12 January 2018

Farmers for Free Trade comment on President Trump's farm bureau speech

News from United States   12 January 2018

AHDB reports challenging year ahead for Brazil's pig industry

News from Brazil   12 January 2018

Politics session divides predictions for farming futures post-Brexit

News from United Kingdom   12 January 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books