ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

British Pork – the real deal for a tasty meal

17 January 2018

The NPA has announced the winner of its competition to find a new slogan for the next banner campaign for Great British Pork.

The NPA’s spring banner competition attracted more than 200 entries, largely via the Great British Pork Facebook page.

A shortlist was collated by NPA staff, before going to a vote among the NPA Producer Group when it met in London on Tuesday last week.

The winning entry was: British Pork - The Real Deal For A Tasty Meal.

Rebecca MacBain, from Preston, near Hull, came up with the snappy slogan and has been awarded a hamper worth £100 from NPA chairman Richard Lister’s farm shop. Rebecca was delighted with the news.

Rebecca's winning slogan will appear on car stickers and potentially on banners promoting the positive message about Great British Pork up and down the country.

Andrea Vickers, NPA, who runs the Great British Pork social media pages, said:

We have had a phenomenal response to the competition. Thank-you to everyone who submitted entries - we had lots of excellent suggestions and some great messages of support for British pork.

And congratulations to our winner, who in one neat slogan sums up why Great British consumers should be choosing Great British pork. It certainly is the ‘real deal’!

 

As reported by Alistair Driver - NPA

Pig Meat Quality, Marketing Pork, Conferences & Events, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

America’s Pig Farmer of the Year Award 2018

News from United States  16 January 2018

BPI and PIC leading modernisation of pig farming in Philippines

News from Philippines  16 January 2018

China Pork Market Dashboard powered by IQC Insights: Week 1, 2018

News from China  12 January 2018

MetaFarms launches SOW ENTERPRISE

News from European Union  12 January 2018

Politics session divides predictions for farming futures post-Brexit

News from United Kingdom  12 January 2018

More News

CME: Red Meat, Poultry Export and Import Forecasts for 2018 Unchanged

News from United States   17 January 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South-East Asia

News from Thailand   17 January 2018

Genesus global technical report: Adding customer value with genotype information

News from United States   17 January 2018

Nutriad announce the appointment of Juan Carlos Bello as Technical Sales Manager Swine and Poultry in Mexico.

News from Mexico   17 January 2018

In-feed antibiotics best addressed on a case-by-case basis

News from United States   17 January 2018

Germany’s farmers call for wild boar cull

News from Germany   17 January 2018

HSA online guide to humane slaughter during disease control

News from Global   16 January 2018

Zoetis Launches Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV In the European Union

News from European Union   16 January 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Real productivity

News from United States   15 January 2018

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health looks to the future with appointment of David Strachan as head of Avian and Swine

News from European Union   15 January 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books