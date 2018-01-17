News

British Pork – the real deal for a tasty meal

The NPA has announced the winner of its competition to find a new slogan for the next banner campaign for Great British Pork.

The NPA’s spring banner competition attracted more than 200 entries, largely via the Great British Pork Facebook page.

A shortlist was collated by NPA staff, before going to a vote among the NPA Producer Group when it met in London on Tuesday last week.

The winning entry was: British Pork - The Real Deal For A Tasty Meal.

Rebecca MacBain, from Preston, near Hull, came up with the snappy slogan and has been awarded a hamper worth £100 from NPA chairman Richard Lister’s farm shop. Rebecca was delighted with the news.

Rebecca's winning slogan will appear on car stickers and potentially on banners promoting the positive message about Great British Pork up and down the country.

Andrea Vickers, NPA, who runs the Great British Pork social media pages, said:

We have had a phenomenal response to the competition. Thank-you to everyone who submitted entries - we had lots of excellent suggestions and some great messages of support for British pork.

And congratulations to our winner, who in one neat slogan sums up why Great British consumers should be choosing Great British pork. It certainly is the ‘real deal’!

As reported by Alistair Driver - NPA