DanAvl now DanBred

18 January 2018

DanBred will market, sell and advise on pig genetics worldwide.

Today, the new company launches a new visual identity and new website which will make it much easier for suppliers, partners and agents to act under one brand. 

Thomas Muurmann Henriksen, Managing Director of DanBred, announced in a news release this week:

This is much more than a change of visual identity. It is a paradigm shift and a move from an inward-looking focus to an outgoing culture where the customer is at the very centre.

Today, B2B customers expect a lot more of their suppliers than they did just a few years ago, and they are used to gathering information from many sources before they actually make first contact with a new supplier. That means we need to be sharp on as many channels as possible, so potential customers get a safe sense of a pig genetics company that wants the same as they want. We have a new slogan: 'Your Business. Our DNA'. This neatly summarises what we stand for in the future; our customers business comes first, and it’s at the very heart of what we do.

Trine Nielsen, Marketing Manager at DanBred adds:

We have a lot of exciting marketing initiatives in the pipeline, and I look forward to the next year where we will be releasing a number of tactical and strategic initiatives that support our vision of being a customer-centric brand.

Previously, DanAvl had a decentralised marketing effort, where it was up to a number of individual distributors to promote the brand. In the future, communication and marketing are now centralised in order to ensure a more uniform profile.

The new company will be in operation from 1 March 2018.

 

As reported by DanBred

