ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Progress for Manitoba in PED elimination

19 January 2018

Manitoba Pork is pleased to report that continued efforts on PED elimination are seeing results.

Currently 59 of the 80 premises affected by PED in 2017 have improved their disease status. Manitoba has 35 premises that have reached Presumptive Negative status and 24 at PED Transitional.

Presumptive Negative means that a premise and the animals on it are considered negative for PED, with the exception of manure storage facilities.

PED Transitional is broken down to nursery or finisher operations and sow operations. PED Transitional in nursery or finisher refers to the time between all previously positive pigs leaving the premises and the sentinel pigs being confirmed negative after spending a minimum of four weeks on the premises. PED Transitional in a sow operation means there is no evidence of clinical disease, there is no detectable virus in the dry sow gestation environment and the sows are consistently producing PED negative piglets. The sow operation remains transitional until sentinel gilts have been in dry sow gestation for a minimum of four weeks and are consistently negative for PED.

Manitoba Pork continues to work closely with Manitoba's Chief Veterinary Office and expects more premises to achieve Presumptive Negative status soon.

 

As reported by Manitoba Pork

Pig Health, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Government & Regulatory, Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea


Share This

News By

Related News

AHDB commits £5m to fix "fragmented" farming innovation pipeline

News from United Kingdom  19 January 2018

NFU urges restoration of organic livestock welfare standard

News from United States  18 January 2018

Germany’s farmers call for wild boar cull

News from Germany  17 January 2018

America’s Pig Farmer of the Year Award 2018

News from United States  16 January 2018

HSA online guide to humane slaughter during disease control

News from Global  16 January 2018

More News

DanAvl now DanBred

News from Global   18 January 2018

CME: Red Meat, Poultry Export and Import Forecasts for 2018 Unchanged

News from United States   17 January 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South-East Asia

News from Thailand   17 January 2018

Genesus global technical report: Adding customer value with genotype information

News from United States   17 January 2018

Nutriad announce the appointment of Juan Carlos Bello as Technical Sales Manager Swine and Poultry in Mexico.

News from Mexico   17 January 2018

In-feed antibiotics best addressed on a case-by-case basis

News from United States   17 January 2018

British Pork – the real deal for a tasty meal

News from United Kingdom   17 January 2018

BPI and PIC leading modernisation of pig farming in Philippines

News from Philippines   16 January 2018

Zoetis Launches Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV In the European Union

News from European Union   16 January 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Real productivity

News from United States   15 January 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books