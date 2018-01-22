ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Pork and chicken flood Russia’s markets

22 January 2018

Meat production in Russia continues to grow steadily with large-scale farms and corporate agricultural companies being the main contributors to this success.

According to the EMEAT agency data, production volume of the main types of meat (pork, beef, poultry, lamb and goat) in Russia amounted to 7,048.2 thousand tons in slaughter weight for the period of January to November 2017, which is 7.1% or 465.2 thousand tons more than for the same period in 2016.

As a result of eleven months of 2017, pork accounted for 35.1% of the total volume of industrial meat production, poultry for 58.0%, beef for 6.7%, lamb and goat for 0.2%.

At the end of December 2017, the price of domestic pork was 138.3 RUB / kg (1.99 euro / kg), which is 13.6% lower than in the same period last year. During December 2017, prices increased by 2.2%.

Thus, despite the December pre-holiday price increase, pork and chicken prices generally decreased in 2017. In a situation where the market was flooding with pork and chicken, and competition among producers was increasing (producers constantly had to resort to different types of special offers to increase the demand for their products), prices were pushed down. As a result, demand for meat has increased among the customers who are already accustomed to living in the conditions of the economic crisis and who have learned to spend money reasonably. However, EMEAT believe that this tendency is temporary, and if prices rise again, demand for meat will decrease.

Information-Analytical Agency, EMEAT, is currently one of the leading companies providing the latest economic information on the state of the Russian and foreign meat markets. EMEAT information products have become an industry standard for the Russian meat market. To learn more, click here

As reported by EMEAT

 

Markets and Economics, Marketing Pork


