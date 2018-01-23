ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Hypor expands US presence with new hire

23 January 2018
Hypor

Hypor continues to grow throughout the US, and the latest addition to their sales team will help accomplish that.

"We’re pleased to be bringing Ethan Parsley on board as an account manager,” says Graydon Bell, Hypor General Manager USA. “He combines a good education from Kansas State and a strong background in sales and production.”

Together with a long family history in farming, those qualities will allow him to serve Hypor customers with a high level of experience. In covering Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, Ethan gives Hypor an increased presence in these areas as the company continues to grow. The agreement with Tempel Genetics to execute and expand Hypor genetics in the US market and the new regional boar stud makes this a timely hire and an exciting time for the company.

With his experience working in sow herds and as a Livestock Feeding Consultant, Ethan brings a deep understanding to Hypor’s clients from a production standpoint. “This new hire gives us more of a local presence and the ability to work directly with the producer. We’re excited about Ethan joining our team. We feel confident that he can help evaluate producer needs and use his experience to help maximize their genetic progress.”

Hypor is one of the world's leading suppliers of pig genetics. Committed to providing superior genetics that supports profitability in the pork value chain. With its Head Office located in Boxmeer, The Netherlands, Hypor has strategically-located and interconnected breeding centers in North America, Europe and Asia. More information is available at www.hypor.com

Hypor is part of Hendrix Genetics, a leading multi-species breeding company with primary activities in layer-, turkey-, swine-, aquaculture -and traditional poultry breeding. Headquartered in Boxmeer, in The Netherlands, Hendrix Genetics provides expertise and resources to producers in more than 100 countries, with operations and joint ventures in more than 35 countries and more than 2.800 employees worldwide. More information is available at www.hendrix-genetics.com

ThePigSite News DeskRead more Hypor News here
Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Hypor's new facility opens doors to the future

News from European Union  14 December 2017

Hypor exports excellence in partnership with Nugeporc

News from Dominican Republic  06 December 2017

New Hypor managing director brings wealth of experience

News from European Union  06 December 2017

Sow management tips: total preparation for top performance

News from European Union  27 November 2017

Star Performance: Hypor Libra* Delivers Uniform Litters & More

News from European Union  16 November 2017

More News

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Minnesota Pork Congress report

News from United States   23 January 2018

Giantstar and PIC China enter into a long term partnership

News from China   23 January 2018

USDA proposes new regulations on processing line speeds

News from United States   23 January 2018

Individual pig care offers path to better health, uniformity

News from United States   23 January 2018

BVA’s seven farm assurance principles

News from United Kingdom   23 January 2018

Pork and chicken flood Russia’s markets

News from Russian Federation   22 January 2018

#ColostrumIsGold campaign to slash antibiotic use

News from United Kingdom   22 January 2018

Pork producers need to proactively communicate with consumers to change the dialogue

News from United States   19 January 2018

AHDB commits £5m to fix "fragmented" farming innovation pipeline

News from United Kingdom   19 January 2018

Progress for Manitoba in PED elimination

News from Canada   19 January 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books