News

Hypor expands US presence with new hire

Hypor continues to grow throughout the US, and the latest addition to their sales team will help accomplish that.

"We’re pleased to be bringing Ethan Parsley on board as an account manager,” says Graydon Bell, Hypor General Manager USA. “He combines a good education from Kansas State and a strong background in sales and production.”

Together with a long family history in farming, those qualities will allow him to serve Hypor customers with a high level of experience. In covering Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, Ethan gives Hypor an increased presence in these areas as the company continues to grow. The agreement with Tempel Genetics to execute and expand Hypor genetics in the US market and the new regional boar stud makes this a timely hire and an exciting time for the company.

With his experience working in sow herds and as a Livestock Feeding Consultant, Ethan brings a deep understanding to Hypor’s clients from a production standpoint. “This new hire gives us more of a local presence and the ability to work directly with the producer. We’re excited about Ethan joining our team. We feel confident that he can help evaluate producer needs and use his experience to help maximize their genetic progress.”

Hypor is one of the world's leading suppliers of pig genetics. Committed to providing superior genetics that supports profitability in the pork value chain. With its Head Office located in Boxmeer, The Netherlands, Hypor has strategically-located and interconnected breeding centers in North America, Europe and Asia. More information is available at www.hypor.com

Hypor is part of Hendrix Genetics, a leading multi-species breeding company with primary activities in layer-, turkey-, swine-, aquaculture -and traditional poultry breeding. Headquartered in Boxmeer, in The Netherlands, Hendrix Genetics provides expertise and resources to producers in more than 100 countries, with operations and joint ventures in more than 35 countries and more than 2.800 employees worldwide. More information is available at www.hendrix-genetics.com