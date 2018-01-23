News

Giantstar and PIC China enter into a long term partnership

Giantstar and PIC have recently signed a multi-year agreement to support the development of a new 50,000 sow breeding system. This agreement will significantly expand the Giantstar business and strengthen PIC’s footprint in China.

An important element of the agreement will be a stocking of a Giantstar nucleus farm with Great Grand Parent (GGP) animals. The animals will be imported from the US and will bring the best PIC genetics to China. The goal is to implement Giantstar’s ambitious expansion plan in a swift and sustainable way.

Catalin Lapuste, PIC China operations director: “I am honored to announce the new agreement between Giantstar and PIC. We have been working together for many years and are building the future upon the accumulated trust, experience and shared vision.”

"Giantstar has been working with PIC for more than ten years and we have strong confidence in the performance of PIC genetics and the services PIC offers. We believe that this agreement will accelerate the development of our program and grow our business to 10 million commercial pigs slaughter per year." said Duan Lifeng, CEO of Giantstar Group.

About Giantstar

Giantstar Group was founded in Jiazhou, Sichuan province, in 1994. Following its success in professional pig farming, it has also developed a feed and food business. Giantstar is committed to environmentally friendly animal agriculture and clean energy. These are the fundamental elements for providing healthy food and green energy to human society.

About PIC

PIC is the global leader in swine genetics. PIC combines quantitative analytics with leading-edge biotechnology to generate the fastest rate of genetic improvement. Its mission is to develop and deliver breeding stock that helps pork producers maximize their profitability. In addition PIC provides world class technical support to its customers to help realize the genetic potential in the farm. PIC, founded in 1962, is a division of Genus plc and operates in more than 40 countries on 6 continents. www.pic.com