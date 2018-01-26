ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Environment Agency urged to delay charge proposals following consultation

26 January 2018

The NFU is urging the Environment Agency to delay the introduction of changes to its charging regimes which could see significant increased costs for farming businesses.

A consultation document published by the Environment Agency (EA) last November proposes a number of several fold increases in application, variation, surrender and annual compliance permit fees, which the NFU says are disproportionately high.

Permit systems for poultry farming, land-spreading of waste and sheep dip, on-farm anaerobic digestion and flood management would all be affected.

Mark Pope, NFU environment forum chairman, said:

These proposed huge increases within the charging regimes could have a detrimental effect on many farm businesses.

Very little information has been provided on the basis for these charge changes so the onus is solely on the EA to demonstrate greater transparency and show that these costs are fair, proportionate and competitive.

We’re extremely concerned that instead of investing in improving efficiency, productivity and new technology, we could see a lot of our costs tied up with inflated administrative costs. We want farming to continue to improve its environmental performance, but these cost increases could be seen as a disincentive to improve management practices or limit the availability of management options in the future. The proposals could also put up barriers to new permit applicants.

That’s why we want to see the Environment Agency delay the implementation until at least April 2019 to give us time to have further discussions with the EA to find ways of keeping our costs down.

Additionally, a permit nearly always has additional and wider socio-economic and environmental benefits, such as flood mitigation, improvement in air and water quality and waste recovery, which provides wider public goods. This must be recognised when the EA calculates the costs of permit administration.

 

As reported by NFU

Biosecurity and Hygiene, Government & Regulatory, Environmental Management, Sustainability


Share This

News By

Related News

Alternative to antibiotics gives piglets a boost

News from United States  26 January 2018

Farmers for Free Trade profiles top ten US states affected by NAFTA withdrawal

News from United States  25 January 2018

Pork CRC ponders pig feed efficiency flaws

News from Australia  25 January 2018

GFFA discusses the future of animal husbandry

News from Argentina  24 January 2018

Virkon S effective for African Swine Fever biosecurity

News from Global  24 January 2018

More News

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Minnesota Pork Congress report

News from United States   23 January 2018

Giantstar and PIC China enter into a long term partnership

News from China   23 January 2018

USDA proposes new regulations on processing line speeds

News from United States   23 January 2018

Individual pig care offers path to better health, uniformity

News from United States   23 January 2018

BVA’s seven farm assurance principles

News from United Kingdom   23 January 2018

Hypor expands US presence with new hire

News from United States   23 January 2018

Pork and chicken flood Russia’s markets

News from Russian Federation   22 January 2018

#ColostrumIsGold campaign to slash antibiotic use

News from United Kingdom   22 January 2018

Pork producers need to proactively communicate with consumers to change the dialogue

News from United States   19 January 2018

AHDB commits £5m to fix "fragmented" farming innovation pipeline

News from United Kingdom   19 January 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books