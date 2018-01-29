News

AB Vista IPPE Tech Talk – Feed Intelligence and the role of NIR in identifying incremental gains

Precision nutrition is an aspiration for many companies as they look to identify ways in which to increase profitability. The concept is grounded in delivering precise nutrient requirements to the animal.

In reality, knowing how to do this accurately means having a more in-depth knowledge of the nutritional components present, and the variation of these within raw materials.

“Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIR) has an important role in helping companies manage the potential impact of anti-nutritional factors through measurement and evaluation of nutritional factors,” says Fabio Valle, Technical Commercial Coordinator from AB Vista.

“This additional insight can provide companies with a new perspective or ‘feed intelligence’, helping identify practical opportunities for incremental improvements in energy and nutrition efficiency, that otherwise might not have been realized.

“For example, NIR technology is being used to measure phytate levels in raw materials and finished feeds. Knowing how much phytate is in raw materials allows diets to be formulated to ensure more complete phytate destruction and provision of nutrients beyond phosphorus. Having an understanding of the phytate level opens up more opportunities for producers to apply phytase and extract even more value from their feed.”

The AB Vista Tech Talk at IPPE focuses on the use of NIR to identify as much value from feed as possible to deliver those all-important incremental gains, as well as more novel applications in the feed mill.

Come and watch the presentation by Fabio Valle at IPPE on Wednesday 31st January 2018, 10.30 – 10.50, B8715. Or view on our website after IPPE www.abvista.com

AB Vista is an animal nutrition technology company offering pioneering products and technical services to the global animal feed industry. Since its establishment in 2004, AB Vista has grown to be a top-three player in feed enzymes and is also one of the largest suppliers of natural betaine to the global animal nutrition industry. The company invests heavily in research and development and has a growing portfolio of products and services spanning the poultry, swine, ruminant and aquaculture sectors. AB Vista is headquartered in the UK, with regional offices located in the USA, Brazil, Singapore, Spain, India, China, Germany and Finland.

AB Vista is part of AB Agri, the agricultural division of Associated British Foods, one of Europe’s largest food & retail companies with a market capitalisation of £22 billion.

ThePigSite News Desk