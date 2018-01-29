ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

AB Vista IPPE Tech Talk – Feed Intelligence and the role of NIR in identifying incremental gains

29 January 2018
AB Vista

Precision nutrition is an aspiration for many companies as they look to identify ways in which to increase profitability. The concept is grounded in delivering precise nutrient requirements to the animal.

In reality, knowing how to do this accurately means having a more in-depth knowledge of the nutritional components present, and the variation of these within raw materials.

“Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIR) has an important role in helping companies manage the potential impact of anti-nutritional factors through measurement and evaluation of nutritional factors,” says Fabio Valle, Technical Commercial Coordinator from AB Vista.

“This additional insight can provide companies with a new perspective or ‘feed intelligence’, helping identify practical opportunities for incremental improvements in energy and nutrition efficiency, that otherwise might not have been realized.

“For example, NIR technology is being used to measure phytate levels in raw materials and finished feeds. Knowing how much phytate is in raw materials allows diets to be formulated to ensure more complete phytate destruction and provision of nutrients beyond phosphorus. Having an understanding of the phytate level opens up more opportunities for producers to apply phytase and extract even more value from their feed.”

The AB Vista Tech Talk at IPPE focuses on the use of NIR to identify as much value from feed as possible to deliver those all-important incremental gains, as well as more novel applications in the feed mill.

Come and watch the presentation by Fabio Valle at IPPE on Wednesday 31st January 2018, 10.30 – 10.50, B8715. Or view on our website after IPPE www.abvista.com

For more information, contact AB Vista on +44(0)1672 517 650 or info@abvista.com. Follow AB Vista on Twitter: @ABVista.

AB Vista is an animal nutrition technology company offering pioneering products and technical services to the global animal feed industry. Since its establishment in 2004, AB Vista has grown to be a top-three player in feed enzymes and is also one of the largest suppliers of natural betaine to the global animal nutrition industry. The company invests heavily in research and development and has a growing portfolio of products and services spanning the poultry, swine, ruminant and aquaculture sectors. AB Vista is headquartered in the UK, with regional offices located in the USA, Brazil, Singapore, Spain, India, China, Germany and Finland.

AB Vista is part of AB Agri, the agricultural division of Associated British Foods, one of Europe’s largest food & retail companies with a market capitalisation of £22 billion.

ThePigSite News Desk

Feed and Nutrition, Conferences & Events


Share This

News By

Related News

New book provides fresh insight into the use of enzymes in swine feed

News from United Kingdom  20 November 2017

AB Vista to Share Economic Benefits of Latest Feed Analysis Advancements at IPPE

News from United States  23 January 2017

Amino Acid Utilisation and Value of Phytase Highlighted as International Phytate Summit Comes to a Close

News from Global  11 November 2016

Formulating Minerals Will Focus on Precision Nutrition in Pigs, Poultry and Aquaculture – International Phytate Summit

News from Global  10 November 2016

International Summit Highlights the Value Chain of Phytate Destruction and the Role it Plays in Precision Nutrition

News from Global  09 November 2016

More News

New forms of swine influenza pose tough but manageable challenges

News from United States   29 January 2018

Hypor Magnus earns top marks in Hickory Ridge trial

News from European Union   29 January 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: EU and Spanish pork markets

News from European Union   29 January 2018

Environment Agency urged to delay charge proposals following consultation

News from United Kingdom   26 January 2018

Alternative to antibiotics gives piglets a boost

News from United States   26 January 2018

Pork CRC ponders pig feed efficiency flaws

News from Australia   25 January 2018

Farmers for Free Trade profiles top ten US states affected by NAFTA withdrawal

News from United States   25 January 2018

Virkon S effective for African Swine Fever biosecurity

News from Global   24 January 2018

GFFA discusses the future of animal husbandry

News from Argentina   24 January 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Minnesota Pork Congress report

News from United States   23 January 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books