ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

NPA urges government to shift focus to permanent EU labour supply

30 January 2018

Any post-Brexit scheme to ensure a future supply of migrant labour in agriculture must encourage full-time workers to come and live in the UK, the NPA has told MPs

In its submission to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee’s (chairman Neil Parish pictured right) inquiry into agricultural labour shortages, the NPA insists future policies must not be restricted to short-term seasonal work, as previous schemes have been.

An October 2017 survey found that 55 percent of the surveyed pig business employ non-UK workers, where 94 percent of all migrant labour is made up of European nationals. Since Brexit, almost one in three workers were reported to have left their posts due to the shift in circumstances.

This has led to some concern over whether the labour shortage might be confronted by increasing automation, which the NPA submission warns against in favour of ensuring good animal husbandry and welfare standards.

To see the full article from the NPA, click here.

Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

Alternative to antibiotics gives piglets a boost

News from United States  26 January 2018

Environment Agency urged to delay charge proposals following consultation

News from United Kingdom  26 January 2018

Farmers for Free Trade profiles top ten US states affected by NAFTA withdrawal

News from United States  25 January 2018

GFFA discusses the future of animal husbandry

News from Argentina  24 January 2018

BVA’s seven farm assurance principles

News from United Kingdom  23 January 2018

More News

AB Vista IPPE Tech Talk – Feed Intelligence and the role of NIR in identifying incremental gains

News from United States   29 January 2018

New forms of swine influenza pose tough but manageable challenges

News from United States   29 January 2018

Hypor Magnus earns top marks in Hickory Ridge trial

News from European Union   29 January 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: EU and Spanish pork markets

News from European Union   29 January 2018

Pork CRC ponders pig feed efficiency flaws

News from Australia   25 January 2018

Virkon S effective for African Swine Fever biosecurity

News from Global   24 January 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Minnesota Pork Congress report

News from United States   23 January 2018

Giantstar and PIC China enter into a long term partnership

News from China   23 January 2018

USDA proposes new regulations on processing line speeds

News from United States   23 January 2018

Individual pig care offers path to better health, uniformity

News from United States   23 January 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books