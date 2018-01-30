News

NPA urges government to shift focus to permanent EU labour supply

Any post-Brexit scheme to ensure a future supply of migrant labour in agriculture must encourage full-time workers to come and live in the UK, the NPA has told MPs

In its submission to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee’s (chairman Neil Parish pictured right) inquiry into agricultural labour shortages, the NPA insists future policies must not be restricted to short-term seasonal work, as previous schemes have been.

An October 2017 survey found that 55 percent of the surveyed pig business employ non-UK workers, where 94 percent of all migrant labour is made up of European nationals. Since Brexit, almost one in three workers were reported to have left their posts due to the shift in circumstances.

This has led to some concern over whether the labour shortage might be confronted by increasing automation, which the NPA submission warns against in favour of ensuring good animal husbandry and welfare standards.

