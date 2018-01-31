News

Iowa Pork Industry Center announces Iowa Pork Regional Conferences

AMES, Iowa – Keeping abreast of changes in regulations that affect their business is vital for Iowa pork producers. This year’s Iowa Pork Regional Conference series helps meet that need with presentations on vaccine and antibiotic changes, factors affecting swine markets and updates on state and national environmental issues

The Iowa Pork Industry Center, Iowa Pork Producers Association and Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach cosponsor this annual series at different sites around the state.

This year’s dates of 19 to 22 February follow the same schedule at all four locations with sessions held from 1 to 4.30pm. There is no cost for those who preregister and all pork operation employers, managers and staff are encouraged to attend. Walk-in registration is $5 per person, payable at the door. The conference brochure has details and a registration form. To preregister, call IPPA at +1 (800) 372-7675 or email Cara Vanderheiden or Drew Mogler.

Conference dates and locations are as follows:

● Monday 19 February – Nashua, Borlaug Learning Center, 3327 290th St.

● Tuesday 20 February – Carroll, Carroll County Extension Office, 1205 W U.S. Hwy 30, Ste G

● Wednesday 21 February – Le Mars, Plymouth County Extension Office, 251 12th St SE

● Thursday 22 February – Washington, Washington County Extension Office, 2223 250th St.

Helping producers understand their responsibilities when it comes to environmental regulation compliance is the focus of Eldon McAfee’s presentation. With more than 25 years of experience as a practicing attorney and now with Brick Gentry Law Firm, he will provide practical aspects of compliance with Iowa Department of Natural Resources regulations and update attendees on the Environmental Protection Agency’s notice to livestock farms on reporting air emissions. He’ll also talk about current related legislation in the Iowa statehouse.

Iowa State extension livestock economist Dr Lee Schulz will talk about a variety of factors that affect a producer’s bottom line, including exports, domestic demand, expansion and new packing plants. He’ll also review forecasts for input costs and 2018 market hog values, and share insight on managing risk in the coming year.

With the first full year of the Food and Drug Administration’s changes to antibiotic usage now in the books, Iowa State Extension swine veterinarian Dr Chris Rademacher will describe those changes and what the industry has learned because of the changes. He’ll also talk about non-antibiotic alternatives, good practices for using vaccines in water and new technologies for vaccines.

At their respective locations, ISU extension and outreach swine specialists will provide updates on ventilation management, preparation for the Common Swine Industry Audit and opportunities for research trial collaboration. They’ll also share upcoming educational opportunities and decision tools available.

The swine specialists will also lead PQA Plus training from 9.30a.m. to noon on the day of each session. This training is also available at no charge to those who preregister. The conference brochure registration form has a check box for this training. You also can indicate your attendance by calling IPPA at +1 (800) 372-7675 or emailing cvanderheiden@iowapork.org

For more information, click here.

As reported by the Iowa Pork Industry Center

Top image via Shutterstock