ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Facelift for the "Controlled Environment for Livestock" handbook

31 January 2018

Farmers could reduce their feed and energy costs while improving growth rates, thanks to an updated handbook from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB)

The Controlled Environment for Livestock handbook, which has a reputation spanning 50 years, has been given a facelift to include new and emerging technologies, providing major benefits to farmers and their livestock.

The handbook provides concise, no-nonsense guidance and addresses the fundamental principles involved in controlled environments for pigs, poultry and cattle; including air, temperature and light.
Optimising the environment in which livestock are housed helps improve the health and welfare of livestock, reduces mortality rates and provides financial savings for farmers.

Nigel Penlington, Head of Environment and Buildings at AHDB, said: “In commercial agriculture, we often just think of pigs and poultry as being associated with controlled environments. However, other animals, including cattle, can also thrive in controlled conditions at some time during their lives.”
Several updates have been made to the handbook over the years, coordinated by Andrew Kneeshaw of the Farm Energy Centre (FEC).

Mr Kneeshaw, who was also involved in the most recent update, said: “It’s so important to get the environment that animals are housed in right. It will improve the health and welfare of livestock, leading to increased growth rates and reduced mortality; this will result in a reduction in the use of antibiotics.”

Mr Penlington added: “This major update to the handbook will be of great use to farmers and building designers alike, who will be able to refer to it for all aspects of putting together controlled environments for livestock.”

The handbook can be found on the AHDB website and hard copies can be obtained by emailing comms@ahdb.org.uk.

As reported by the Agriculture & Horticulture Development Board
Pig Health, Production Management, Pig Welfare, Company/Products, Training & Development, Environmental Management, Smallholder/Hobby farming


Share This

News By

Related News

Iowa Pork Industry Center announces Iowa Pork Regional Conferences

News from United States  31 January 2018

Alternative to antibiotics gives piglets a boost

News from United States  26 January 2018

Environment Agency urged to delay charge proposals following consultation

News from United Kingdom  26 January 2018

Pork CRC ponders pig feed efficiency flaws

News from Australia  25 January 2018

GFFA discusses the future of animal husbandry

News from Argentina  24 January 2018

More News

Registration opens for Pork Checkoff annual Pork Management Conference

News from United States   31 January 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: China

News from China   31 January 2018

Hypor Libra* raises interest, lowers feed cost

News from European Union   31 January 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Iowa Pork Congress report

News from United States   31 January 2018

NFU urges Trump to make good on promises regarding trade and infrastructure

News from United States   31 January 2018

NPA urges government to shift focus to permanent EU labour supply

News from United Kingdom   30 January 2018

AB Vista IPPE Tech Talk – Feed Intelligence and the role of NIR in identifying incremental gains

News from United States   29 January 2018

New forms of swine influenza pose tough but manageable challenges

News from United States   29 January 2018

Hypor Magnus earns top marks in Hickory Ridge trial

News from European Union   29 January 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: EU and Spanish pork markets

News from European Union   29 January 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books