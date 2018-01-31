News

Registration opens for Pork Checkoff annual Pork Management Conference

DES MOINES – 31 January 2018 – The National Pork Board will host its annual Pork Management Conference, from 17 to 20 April, in Hilton Head, South Carolina

The annual conference will accommodate a diverse set of experts from across the U.S. The 2018 conference will address current business trends and challenges facing the U.S. pork industry. Through presentations, breakout sessions and networking, attendees will gain important insight into the pork industry, its challenges and financial management practices that improve the performance and efficiency of pig farming.

“This year’s Pork Management Conference schedule is powerful,” said Andrew Reinecker, chair of Checkoff’s Producer and State Services Committee and a pig farmer from York Springs, Pennsylvania. “It is vital to provide valuable guest presenters and experts for attendees in an effort to increase industry knowledge among all sectors. This conference is growing and so is its value to producers and attendees.”

In addition to the general sessions open to all attendees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning, two concurrent afternoon sessions are planned on Thursday 19 April. Topics include benchmarking, compensation, on-boarding, food safety, siting, succession planning and tax updates.

The registration fee is $425 per person through 23 March and increases to $475 beginning 24 March. No refunds are available after March 30. A registration form and a detailed list of events are available at pork.org/pmc.

The National Pork Board is responsible for Checkoff-funded research, promotion and consumer information projects, as well as for communicating with pork producers and the public. Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs in advertising, consumer information, retail and foodservice marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, science and technology, swine health, pork safety and sustainability and environmental management. For more information on Checkoff-funded programs, pork producers can call the Pork Checkoff Service Center at +1 (800) 456-7675 or visit their website, here.

As reported by Pork Checkoff.