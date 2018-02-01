ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Iowa pig farmer appointed America’s Pig Farmer of the Year

01 February 2018

DES MOINES, IOWA – 1 February 2018: The National Pork Board has named Leon Sheets, a pig farmer from Ionia, Iowa, as America’s Pig Farmer of the Year for the remainder of 2017-18 programme year. The previous winner, Leslie McCuiston, stepped down after taking a new position in the agricultural industry where she will not directly work with pigs, which is an ongoing requirement for the role

“With the unexpected change, the National Pork Board reached out to our America’s Pig Farmer of the year judging panel,” said Terry O’Neel, a pig farmer from Friend, Nebraska, and president of the National Pork Board. “The panel unanimously voted to elevate Sheets, a finalist from last fall, with the move adopted and supported by all members of the National Pork Board.”

For McCuiston’s part, she said, “First and foremost I would like to congratulate Leon and thank him for graciously stepping into the role of America’s Pig Farmer of the Year. He is a great representative of what pig farmers do every day. Although it’s bittersweet for me, on a personal level, one must evaluate professional opportunities as they are presented. I am excited to continue working with pig farmers and veterinarians in my new role.”

Raising pigs has been a life-long passion for Sheets, who started farming with his grandfather when he was a young child. Sheets raises 33,000 pigs on his farm in northeast Iowa, where he focuses on animal care and environmental sustainability. With the help of his employees, son and wife, Sheets also grows corn, soybeans, hay and cover crops.

“Working with pigs has been a rewarding profession,” Sheets said. “Every morning I wake up to new challenges, along with knowing what to expect when I head to the barns,” said Sheets. “Living on a farm is more of a lifestyle than simply a job. I look forward to sharing my passion and experience with others.”

The annual award recognizes a pig farmer who excels at raising pigs using the We Care ethical principles and who connects with today’s consumers about how pork is produced. Leon will serve in the role until a new America’s Pig Farmer of the Year is announced in October 2018.

As reported by Pork Checkoff
Production Management, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Facelift for the "Controlled Environment for Livestock" handbook

News from United Kingdom  31 January 2018

Alternative to antibiotics gives piglets a boost

News from United States  26 January 2018

DanAvl now DanBred

News from Global  18 January 2018

British Pork – the real deal for a tasty meal

News from United Kingdom  17 January 2018

America’s Pig Farmer of the Year Award 2018

News from United States  16 January 2018

More News

Registration opens for Pork Checkoff annual Pork Management Conference

News from United States   31 January 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: China

News from China   31 January 2018

Iowa Pork Industry Center announces Iowa Pork Regional Conferences

News from United States   31 January 2018

Hypor Libra* raises interest, lowers feed cost

News from European Union   31 January 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Iowa Pork Congress report

News from United States   31 January 2018

NFU urges Trump to make good on promises regarding trade and infrastructure

News from United States   31 January 2018

NPA urges government to shift focus to permanent EU labour supply

News from United Kingdom   30 January 2018

AB Vista IPPE Tech Talk – Feed Intelligence and the role of NIR in identifying incremental gains

News from United States   29 January 2018

New forms of swine influenza pose tough but manageable challenges

News from United States   29 January 2018

Hypor Magnus earns top marks in Hickory Ridge trial

News from European Union   29 January 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books