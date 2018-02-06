ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Cargill-Cainthus partnership strengthens on-farm animal health and welfare

06 February 2018

Cargill will bring facial recognition capability to farmers through strategic equity investment in Cainthus.

Cainthus, a Dublin-based machine-vision company, uses breakthrough predictive imaging to remotely monitor livestock and allow quick identification of disease and welfare issues. Their proprietary software uses images to identify individual animals based on hide patterns and facial recognition, and tracks key data such as food and water intake, heat detection and behaviour patterns. The software then delivers analytics that drive on-farm decisions that can impact milk production, reproduction management and overall animal health.

Cargill, a leader in sustainable swine nutrition and production solutions, has signed a deal with Cainthus in a strategic partnership that will bring facial recognition technology to livestock farms worldwide, beginning with the dairy sector. The deal includes a minority equity investment (terms not disclosed).

The data gleaned from the images collected by the software is used to anticipate issues and adjust feeding regimens. What used to be a manual process that took days or weeks now takes place in near real-time – a relief on the time constraints put upon modern-day farmers.

David Hunt, president and co-founder, Cainthus, commented:

Cargill is a natural partner for us, given their focus on bringing a world-class digital capability to the market and their understanding of how technology will truly help farmers succeed. We think this partnership will be a game changer for farmers because it will allow them to efficiently scale their business.

SriRaj Kantamneni, managing director for Cargill’s digital insights business, agreed that the partnership would drastically improve the ability of producers to accurately and efficiently monitor livestock:

Our customers’ ability to make proactive and predictive decisions to improve their farm’s efficiency, enhance animal health and wellbeing, reduce animal loss, and ultimately increase farm profitability are significantly enhanced with this technology.

Cargill and Cainthus intend to expand to other species, including swine, poultry and aquaculture, over the next several months.

 

As reported by Cargill

 

Click here for the full article

Pig Health, Production Management, Pig Welfare, Sustainability, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

PigPass: Australia’s answer for pork reporting

News from Australia  06 February 2018

Public benefits of organic farming need formal recognition

News from United Kingdom  06 February 2018

US opens up to pork imports from whole of Mexico

News from Mexico  05 February 2018

The 'cultured' meat movement at IPPE 2018

News from United States  05 February 2018

Iowa pig farmer appointed America’s Pig Farmer of the Year

News from United States  01 February 2018

More News

Laboratory automation solutions designed to boost productivity showcased at SLAS 2018

News from United States   06 February 2018

The rise of fumonisins marks global trend as mycotoxin threat shifts

News from European Union   06 February 2018

Steps to keep the incidence of stillborns at bay

News from United States   06 February 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Where we at? Where are we going?

News from United States   05 February 2018

Food-chain specialist: Communicate the emotional side of pork production, not the technical

News from United States   05 February 2018

Strategies to maximise long-term genetic gain in the genomic era

News from United States   05 February 2018

Gilt Watch hosts first meeting in Warwickshire

News from United Kingdom   02 February 2018

Registration opens for Pork Checkoff annual Pork Management Conference

News from United States   31 January 2018

Facelift for the "Controlled Environment for Livestock" handbook

News from United Kingdom   31 January 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: China

News from China   31 January 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books