The rise of fumonisins marks global trend as mycotoxin threat shifts

Fumonisins have become more prevalent at higher concentrations in raw commodities and finished feeds in recent years, according to the latest annual Biomin Mycotoxin Survey data.

Ines Taschl “Fumonisins showed the highest percentage increase in global occurrence among the major agriculturally relevant mycotoxins, which include aflatoxins, zearalenone, deoxynivalenol, T-2, fumonisins and ochratoxin A,” observed Ines Taschl, Product Manager for Mycotoxin Risk Management at BIOMIN.

In 2017, 69% of samples analyzed tested positive for fumonisins, up from 61% the year prior.

Fumonisins, which are produced by Fusarium proliferatum and F. verticilloides, predominantly contaminate corn (maize), corn by-products and soy. They constitute the second most commonly found mycotoxin: deoxynivalenol, also known as vomitoxin, consistently ranks as the most common mycotoxin globally.

Fumonisin trend in all regions

“The shift in the composition of the mycotoxin threat is noticeable when comparing data sets over the years, and the trend towards higher fumonisins levels globally can be observed in every region,” stated Ms Taschl.

Regional examples of fumonisins on the rise:

In North America, 46% of samples analysed tested positive for fumonisins at an average concentration of 2187 parts per billion ppb in 2016, reaching 52% of samples at an average of 2441 ppb in 2017.

97% of corn samples in Asia Pacific tested positive for fumonisins.

In Argentina, the average concentration of fumonisins rose from 1808 ppb in 2016 to 2800 ppb in 2017.

The prevalence of fumonisins in Central Europe has increased steadily since 2015.

“While fumonisins are typically found in warmer climates, they have been recorded at greater frequency in more moderate zones,” she explained.

The maximum value registered for fumonisins was 290517 ppb, sourced from a finished feed sample in the United States.

Live webinar and survey results

On 14 February 2018, Biomin and Romer Labs will host a live webinar on the rise of fumonisins, detection methods and the latest annual results of the Biomin Mycotoxin Survey.

Two online sessions are offered in order to facilitate participation from various time zones, and the webinar is free to attend. Online registration is required at www.biomin.net. Webinar attendees will be the first to receive the 2017 Biomin Mycotoxin Survey report.

About the survey

The annual Biomin Mycotoxin Survey constitutes the longest running and most comprehensive survey of its kind. The survey results provide insights on the incidence of the six major mycotoxins in the agricultural commodities used for livestock feed in order to identify the potential risk posed to livestock animal production.