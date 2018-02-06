News

Laboratory automation solutions designed to boost productivity showcased at SLAS 2018

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced new laboratory automation technologies designed to streamline workflows, optimize productivity, and speed time to results. The new solutions are on display this week at the 2018 Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) conference, Booth 1105, San Diego Convention Center, California.

"Laboratories are constantly seeking new ways to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their processes in order to advance scientific research," said Hansjoerg Haas, senior director and general manager, laboratory automation at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Thermo Fisher is uniquely positioned to deliver a range of state-of-the-art laboratory automation solutions that build on years of customer feedback and incorporate innovative technologies, such as cloud connectivity, robotics and vision control. By designing systems that can be used by experts and novices alike, we're helping customers to drive scientific innovation."

New Products at SLAS 2018

The new Thermo Scientific inSPIRE vertical modular robotic platform is designed to integrate multiple instruments in an easy-to-use, space-saving solution. It provides intuitive control of all integrated systems, both online and offline, and uses the Thermo Scientific Spinnaker XT robot. As a microplate mover with built-in vision capability, Spinnaker XT can identify potential positional issues and take corrective actions to improve sample safety without interrupting the system's operation. The platform operates on Thermo Scientific Momentum software, which enables users to define, execute and monitor multiple workflows through a simple yet powerful interface.

vertical modular robotic platform is designed to integrate multiple instruments in an easy-to-use, space-saving solution. It provides intuitive control of all integrated systems, both online and offline, and uses the Thermo Scientific Spinnaker XT robot. As a microplate mover with built-in vision capability, Spinnaker XT can identify potential positional issues and take corrective actions to improve sample safety without interrupting the system's operation. The platform operates on Thermo Scientific Momentum software, which enables users to define, execute and monitor multiple workflows through a simple yet powerful interface. Designed to address the high throughput needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnology laboratories, the Thermo Scientific Cytomat SkyLine microplate storage and sequential delivery device can hold up to 728 microplates and/or lids in 14-stackers. Providing rapid plate access in under 12 seconds, its built-in plate sequencer is designed to allow for the safe separation and precise centering of labware for optimal transfer placement. Following use, plates can be loaded back into the system and stored at ambient conditions, eliminating the need for any additional storage. With laboratory space at a premium, an optional plate lift device enables up to 150 mm of transfer position range, allowing flexible placement of the Cytomat SkyLine in laboratory automation systems.

For researchers looking to optimize results and accelerate throughput using less time and budget as is needed to develop and program customized systems, Thermo Fisher is introducing a series of automated turnkey workflow-based solutions. The first in a series of systems is a cell-free DNA (cfDNA) extraction device, which combines the Thermo Scientific Spinnaker robot, Thermo Scientific KingFisher Presto purification system and MagMAX Cell-Free DNA Isolation Kit with Analytik Jena's CyBio FeliX liquid handling system. Leveraging Thermo Fisher's genomics expertise, this end-to-end solution is easily configurable and expandable, offering a complete sample-to-knowledge workflow for next generation sequencing (NGS), reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and capillary electrophoresis (CE) sequencing applications.

"We are excited to integrate our deep knowledge in automation and liquid handling into a complete solution package with Thermo Fisher's workflow-based solutions for new application areas in the world of Life Sciences," said Ulrich Krauss, CEO of Analytik Jena.

In conjunction with industry and company experts, Thermo Fisher will also host educational tutorials to highlight the latest scientific developments, innovations and applications.

Educational Tutorials

Automating Biotherapeutic and Synthetic Biology Workflows , February 5, 12:30-1:45 pm, Room: 9 (upper level) – Presented by Dr. Ashok Bandaranayake, director of bioprocess development and automation, Optides Program, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Dr. Jonas Angstenberger, head of process automation and data science, development sciences, AbbVie; and Dr. William Streyer, iBioFAB manager, Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

, February 5, 12:30-1:45 pm, Room: 9 (upper level) – Presented by Dr. Ashok Bandaranayake, director of bioprocess development and automation, Optides Program, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Dr. Jonas Angstenberger, head of process automation and data science, development sciences, AbbVie; and Dr. William Streyer, iBioFAB manager, Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. A Compact and Versatile Automation Platform for Nucleic Acid Isolation and Assay Setup , February 6, 9:30-10:15 am, Room 3 – Dr. Xingwang Fang, principal scientist, molecular biology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, will demonstrate how the Thermo Scientific KingFisher Presto sample purification system can be integrated with an automated liquid handler for cell-free DNA extraction from plasma and DNA/RNA from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue.

, February 6, 9:30-10:15 am, Room 3 – Dr. Xingwang Fang, principal scientist, molecular biology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, will demonstrate how the Thermo Scientific KingFisher Presto sample purification system can be integrated with an automated liquid handler for cell-free DNA extraction from plasma and DNA/RNA from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue. Rapid Deployment Laboratory Automation, February 6, 11:30-11:50 a.m., Exhibit Hall Floor Theatre – Learn how Thermo Fisher is helping customers unleash the power of laboratory automation faster and easier with the introduction of two new automation platforms.

More information can be found at https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/about-us/events/life-science/slas.html

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

ThePigSite News Desk