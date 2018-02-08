ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Farmers of Zambia compensated for swine fever losses

08 February 2018

More than K50 million has been made available for Zambia’s pig farmers to help in compensating for the huge livestock losses that they have faced with the recent outbreaks of African swine fever.

Zambia’s farmers have lost over 220,000 pigs in the most recent African swine fever (ASF) outbreak which has resulted in significant economic losses for pig producers and companies dealing in pork products, as well as decreased revenue for the Zambian government.

Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Director, Yona Sinkala, says that the ministry is targeting three affected provinces – Northern, Lupaula and Muchinga provinces – with the compensation scheme, as directed by President Edgar Lungu.

He says that veterinary officers are still on the ground and that farmers will only be paid off after the de-population exercise so that affected farmers can begin restocking their farms. As there is currently still a ban on movement of pigs and sale of pig products, Mr Sinkala encouraged farmers to invest in other farmed animal species to maintain an income until the ban has been lifted.

Farmers are also being encouraged to develop better disease identification systems and more efficient control practices to prevent another catastrophic outbreak such as this.

 

As reported by Times of Zambia

 

Click here for the full article

Pig Health, Waste Management, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Government & Regulatory, African Swine Fever


