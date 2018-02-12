ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

UK food & farming sector unites over impact on homegrown

12 February 2018

Thirty-six organisations representing the UK’s food and farming industry have set out what a successful Brexit means to them and to promote a unified voice to Government from across the food sector in a joint statement.

This comes after representatives met at the NFU’s Brexit360 event at its HQ in Stoneleigh earlier this week to discuss common ground in the industry.

Delegates were united in their view that a thriving domestic food and farming base is central to the future environmental, social and economic health of the country. They agreed that their sector will continue to have a critical role in providing a secure, affordable and trusted supply of food.

Attendees agreed a number of high level aims that the Government must seek to achieve in the coming months as the UK prepares to leave the EU, including:

  • to maintain free and frictionless trade with our major trading partner, the EU, and to secure the benefits of existing EU preferential trade arrangements with other countries;
  • to ensure ongoing access to an adequate supply of permanent and seasonal labour for food and farming businesses;
  • to continue to promote food production through agricultural policy alongside the UK’s existing high environmental and animal welfare standards; and
  • to ensure businesses operate under an efficient and proportionate regulatory system that is centred on scientific evaluation and that incentivises innovation and competitiveness.

NFU Director of EU Exit and International Trade, Nick von Westenholz, said:

This statement is a strong signal urging Government to recognise the crucial role the food supply sector will continue to play in post-Brexit Britain.

In providing people with a safe, secure and affordable supply of food to some of the highest welfare and environmental standards in the world; in managing over 70% of the UK landmass that is farmed; in providing 3.9 million jobs in industries both pre- and post-farmgate; and in contributing to two of the UK economy’s big success stories: UK manufacturing and retail.

The Government must ensure it supports these vital advantages delivered by UK food and drink businesses as it negotiates our withdrawal from, and future relationship with, the EU.

This is a strong coalition of 36 signatories that represent a huge range of food businesses from farmers and agricultural suppliers, to food manufacturers and retailers. And there is more to come; we have agreed to build on the principles discussed and agreed during the day and to produce a shared manifesto harnessing the support of food and drink companies across the UK ahead of the EU Council in March.

 

As reported by NFU

Production Management, Government & Regulatory, Conferences & Events, Sustainability


Share This

News By

Related News

PigSustain: assessing the resilience of the UK pig industry

News from United Kingdom  12 February 2018

Close call for research proposals

News from Australia  09 February 2018

Thailand's journey to be responsible antimicrobial users

News from Thailand  09 February 2018

NPA speaks out over sustainable antibiotic use claims

News from United Kingdom  08 February 2018

Farmers of Zambia compensated for swine fever losses

News from Zambia  08 February 2018

More News

US pork exports set new volume records in 2017

News from United States   08 February 2018

Role of Diagnostics for Investigating PCV2

News from Global   07 February 2018

Rabobank Pork Quarterly Q1 2018

News from Global   07 February 2018

Rodenticide resistance on the rise

News from United Kingdom   07 February 2018

Canada’s livestock producers receive tax relief for 2017

News from Canada   07 February 2018

Laboratory automation solutions designed to boost productivity showcased at SLAS 2018

News from United States   06 February 2018

Public benefits of organic farming need formal recognition

News from United Kingdom   06 February 2018

The rise of fumonisins marks global trend as mycotoxin threat shifts

News from European Union   06 February 2018

Steps to keep the incidence of stillborns at bay

News from United States   06 February 2018

PigPass: Australia’s answer for pork reporting

News from Australia   06 February 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books