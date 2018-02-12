News

Pig producers urged to enter 2018 EU PiG Grand Prix

The 2018 European Pig Innovation Group (EU PiG) Grand Prix is open for entries until 28 February.

All pig producers are invited to enter their innovative ideas and examples of on-farm best practice in this annual EU-wide contest, with up to 300 producers competing to become an EU PiG Ambassador.

EU PiG is looking for entries that tackle one of eight Grand Prix challenges, identified as current priorities by the industry, within the project’s key themes of health management, meat quality, animal welfare and precision production.

Winning one of the eight Ambassador titles in the EU PiG Grand Prix gives producers the chance to receive international recognition of their success, share their best practice with other producers, get in touch with other Ambassadors to perhaps find their next big idea and achieve added motivation for farm staff.

EU PiG aims to raise the competitiveness of the European pig industry by connecting producers and sharing tried-and-tested best practice and innovations. When pig producers visit another farm or go on a study tour they almost always learn something valuable from fellow producers, and EU PiG provides another easy and practical way to do this, sharing new knowledge in one place, online.

For full details of the eight challenges for 2018 and how to enter, along with information about last year’s winning Ambassadors, producers should click here

As reported by AHDB