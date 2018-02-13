News

Stay ahead at the British Pig & Poultry Fair 2018

Pig and poultry producers are well known for embracing new technology and business tools, and many are planning further investment to ensure a bright future in the years ahead.

With each respective industry anticipating changes, whether regarding labour or import and export regulations, keeping up-to-date is vital for any successful business – and the British Pig & Poultry Fair will help them do just that.

Fair organiser, Alice Bell, commented on the speed at which technology is evolving and how it is “vital for producers to remain at the forefront of change”. She adds that the Pig and Poultry Fair is an opportunity for producers to meet the suppliers of such technology and network with industry leaders to source what they need to improve their own systems.

In a recent straw poll carried out by the Royal Agricultural Society of England, the vast majority of pig and poultry producers were positive about the future, with 100% planning to invest in their business this year.



According to an exit poll at the 2016 Fair, 79% of visitors planned to make changes to their business as a result of their visit – and one farmer who made a truly life-changing decision in a previous year is Richard Knox, partner at Tor Pigs, Devon.

Mr Knox explained that a chance conversation changed his agricultural career:

When I was looking to move from an outdoor unit to indoors, I met an experienced manager at the Fair who told me to focus on profitability and put in the tried and tested slatted system so I could closely predict performance. If I had not had that conversation, I probably would not be in pigs now – it was a key turning point for me and a worthwhile investment.

Based on the straw poll, the most common investments this year are likely to be in erecting new or modifying existing buildings.

It is that collaborative approach, combined with innovation, which is key to the future of the British pig and poultry industries, says Danny Johnson, Head of Commercial at ABN, which is partnering the event:

The British pig and poultry sectors both have a bright future ahead of them. Whether producers are looking to install a completely new system or make small improvements to nutrition, equipment or management practices, they will be able to get it all in one place at the Fair.

To find out more and register for free entry to the Fair, click here

