ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Genesus Global Market Report: USA

13 February 2018
Genesus - The first power in genetics

Cash hogs are approaching $60 live, in February, I don’t think even Punxsutawney Phil saw that coming.

by Allen Bentley, Sales Representative, Genesus Inc.

Dressed values around $72 base prices are narrowing up the basis, this is unusual for this time year historically. The actual basis is more in line with summer time.

Cash hogs are defiantly pushing hogs futures as February hogs have gained $8.00 since Christmas.

Packer margins have been squeezed and without help from cutout values, we might have a little trouble pushing cash much higher from this level. Although the demand is strong, the downside is limited, as these packers are actively competing for hogs.

I see no reason to be hedging any summer hogs at these levels. Summer futures at $83 is really not rewarding you when cash hogs in February are $60. Every operation has different marketing plan but it looks like staying on the cash market will be the winner.

If anything, it looks like futures should be bought, as they are just too cheap compared to where cash is today. When that actual basis is narrow either cash needs to fall or more than likely futures will push higher.

Again watch the cutout value and basis for market signals. Also key to prices going forward will be exports, so we need to keep a sharp eye on them.


To find out more about Genesus Genetics, please take the time to visit their website at www.genesus.com .

Markets and Economics, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Strategies to maximise long-term genetic gain in the genomic era

News from United States  05 February 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Where we at? Where are we going?

News from United States  05 February 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: China

News from China  31 January 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: EU and Spanish pork markets

News from European Union  29 January 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Minnesota Pork Congress report

News from United States  23 January 2018

More News

Bluestar Adisseo announces closing of Nutriad acquisition

News from European Union   13 February 2018

Breaking €1 billion for the first time, Ceva Santé Animale consolidates its position as the leading French player in the global animal health market

News from European Union   13 February 2018

Hypor's commitment to quality attracts top breeder

News from European Union   13 February 2018

Good nutrition key to antibiotic reduction

News from United Kingdom   13 February 2018

Surge in alternative proteins as Nestlé and Tesco praised by investors for plant-based shift

News from Global   13 February 2018

Budget proposal another blow to family farmers

News from United States   13 February 2018

Stay ahead at the British Pig & Poultry Fair 2018

News from United Kingdom   13 February 2018

Pig producers urged to enter 2018 EU PiG Grand Prix

News from European Union   12 February 2018

GEA cooling systems for pork production in Russia

News from Russian Federation   12 February 2018

UK food & farming sector unites over impact on homegrown

News from United Kingdom   12 February 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books