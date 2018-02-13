ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Hypor's commitment to quality attracts top breeder

13 February 2018
Hypor

Last month, Hypor signed a long-term breeding contract with their new Great Grandparent (GGP) nucleus farm in France for their Hypor Large White. The farm (SCEA du Bois de Thiouzée) is owned by Bertrand Tirel, one of the best and most experienced nucleus breeders in the country. Tirel went looking for a cutting-edge company to align with and found it in Hypor.

The deal was facilitated by Julien Briant, General Manager Hypor France, and Jérôme Gautier from IMEVIA, the main dam line distributor of Hypor in France. It represents a major step for both parties. “Tirel’s state-of-the-art SPF farm and its new investments combined with the high quality of the Hypor Large White sows will strengthen Hypor’s global breeding program,” says Briant.

Tirel was intrigued by the caliber of the Hypor Large White sows, Hypor’s investment in R&D (research & development) and the technology employed in their breeding program. “The size of the sow surprised me enormously compared to what I used to see in my breeding every day. The robustness and leg strength are impressive. I see calm animals who are very maternal (no lift system) and wean more than 13 uniform piglets. The piglets are homogeneous and heavy at birth, even on the primiparas sows”.

“My choice to join Hypor was not done on a whim,” says Tirel. “I wanted to make sure that any deal would be based not just on money or publicity but mutual interest and trust.” Given that Tirel had his choice of partners, it spoke volumes that he chose Hypor. “I’m pleased to be working with a company that invests heavily in R&D to go further, faster. Since they have no commercial stake in companies in the downstream of the sector, Hypor’s only focus is progress through high performing products, and that should make for a sound partnership.”

Hypor is one of the world's leading suppliers of pig genetics. Committed to providing superior genetics that supports profitability in the pork value chain. With its Head Office located in Boxmeer, The Netherlands, Hypor has strategically-located and interconnected breeding centers in North America, Europe and Asia. More information is available at www.hypor.com

Hypor is part of Hendrix Genetics, a leading multi-species breeding company with primary activities in layer-, turkey-, swine-, aquaculture -and traditional poultry breeding. Headquartered in Boxmeer, in The Netherlands, Hendrix Genetics provides expertise and resources to producers in more than 100 countries, with operations and joint ventures in more than 35 countries and more than 2.800 employees worldwide. More information is available at www.hendrix-genetics.com

