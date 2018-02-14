News

Nuscience feed technology enters Canadian market under Biotica brand

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA — Nuscience, a member of the Royal Agrifirm Group, has announced the introduction of its elite level feed technology suite into the Canadian market, under the Biotica product brand via strategic marketing partnership with Canadian Bio-Systems Inc.

The launch of Biotica introduces Nuscience feed technology across Canadian poultry, swine and ruminant sectors, offering producers and industry fresh solutions to employ as part of strategies aligned with optimising production and meeting new marketplace requirements and demands.

“The opportunity for livestock industries to benefit from new science-driven, feed ingredient-based solutions is rapidly advancing,” says Rob Patterson, technical director of CBS Inc. “Nuscience technology stands at the leading edge globally. We are pleased to partner with Nuscience to offer Biotica across Canada as part of our CBS Inc. Feed Science Platforms.”

The future is now

Biotica is a functional feed additive. It is available in tailored formulations for different types of poultry, as well as for swine and ruminants, with versatility to support a broad range of production systems and market opportunities. Biotica fits well with advanced strategies designed to support health, well-being and overall performance of animals, including those raised under strict judicious use principles regarding the use of antibiotics.

“In the global animal feed industry, the future is now,” says Rob Goedegeburre, Global Lead, Health4U Feed Additives, Nuscience. “The Canadian market is among those embracing change and innovation. We are pleased through our partnership with Canadian Bio-Systems Inc. to provide our most advanced feed technology to this increasingly progressive market.”

The Nuscience technology featured in Biotica has become a market leader globally with a proven decade-plus track record among feed formulations designed to optimise animal and production benefits without the inclusion of antibiotic growth promoters.

Production systems in Canada have become increasingly focused on judicious use principles and veterinary oversight. Canada has set December 2018 as the deadline for moving all use of antibiotics to prescription only.

New world of feed technology

Nuscience approaches the animal feed industry with two focused business units, Nutrition4U and Health4U. Nutrition4U by Nuscience is a range of young animal nutrition concepts, customised premixes and performing concentrates. Health4U by Nuscience, which includes the technology featured in Biotica, offers innovative additives and functional feed ingredients.

Royal Agrifirm Group, headquartered in the Netherlands, is a leading agricultural cooperative with an international network of subsidiaries in 16 countries within Europe, South America and Asia and a worldwide distribution network. It is focused on delivering measurable, relevant and sustainable value at farm, field and industry.

Innovation focus

CBS Inc., based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is an innovation-focused company with global reach that researches, develops and manufactures a wide range of bio-based products used in feed, food and industrial applications. It is a pioneer and leader in enzymes and other bio-based feed technology options, leveraging over 30 years of research and development.

CBS Inc. Feed Science Platforms include multi-carbohydrase enzyme technology, phytogenics & probiotics, grain management technology, enhanced yeast technology and functional fatty acids. Producers and industry can contact their CBS Inc. sales representative for more details.

Click here for more information on CBS Inc. and its comprehensive line of feed technology