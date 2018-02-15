News

Monitoring animal welfare at slaughter: CCTV and beyond

Humane Slaughter Association (HSA) to hold one day seminar in May

The Humane Slaughter Association (HSA) will be holding a one-day seminar on Wednesday 9th May 2018 for the meat and livestock industry to discuss the animal welfare implications of the implementation and use of CCTV and other technology in abattoirs.

The seminar is aimed at all those associated with animal welfare at slaughter, eg animal welfare officers, veterinary surgeons, meat inspectors, food business operators, slaughter personnel, lairage workers, enforcement officers and legislators.

Speakers from DEFRA, the Food Standards Agency (FSA), industry, enforcement, and research and technology installation companies will inform the assembly of their experiences in meeting the requirements of the new legislation in each of their working environments. The presentations will be followed by a chaired discussion, during which delegates will be encouraged to share their experiences in dealing with the legislative changes in addition to questioning the speakers.

Charles Mason, Technical Director of the HSA said, “This seminar will be extremely valuable for anyone involved with live-animal operations at abattoirs, including external bodies such as legislators, trainers and auditors.”

The seminar is being held at the Jurys Inn, Castle Donington and the day includes lunch. Those wishing to attend are advised to book early as places are limited. For further information and to register, please contact the HSA at info@hsa.org.uk or book online at www.hsa.org.uk.

As reported by the HSA