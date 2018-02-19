ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

China turns to artificial intelligence to track its 700 million pigs

19 February 2018

Alibaba, Tequ Group and Dekon group sign multi-million-dollar deal to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to China’s pig farming industry.

The announcement was made on the 6 February 2018 that the tech giant, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd, the pig feed manufacturer, Tequ Group, and Chinese farming corporation, Dekon Group, have secured a multi-million-dollar deal to apply the AI-powered ‘ET Brain’ to pig farming to better track and record pig health, behaviour and whereabouts.

Current methods of identifying and tracking pigs in China include RFID (Radio-frequency identification) electronic tagging systems where an electronic tag with a unique code is attached, usually to a pig’s ear’, and all data about that pig is stored on a central database. All of the data associated with a tagged pig is updated when the pig passes over an electromagnetic sensor. This method is time-consuming and costly to producers so China has looked to innovative, new technology to change the game.

The latest collaboration aims to utilise the technology used in Alibaba’s ‘ET Brain’ on modern pig farms in China so that more comprehensive tracking, behavioural and health data can be collected and stored for each and every pig. Machine vision technology would be used to identify unique skin brands on a pig and monitor every movement and sound that animal makes, combined with infrared tracking that can also monitor body-temperature.

For now, the trial is limited to the country's Sichuan province, but this will provide a baseline for more regular, efficient monitoring of pig health on farms across China, all while cutting labour and equipment costs.

This said, in an interview with the BBC, Dr Georgina Crayford (UK National Pig Association) expressed her concern for swapping farm staff for cameras:

There are some concerns in the British pig industry about our access to sufficient labour, because we are quite reliant on migrants both on farms and in slaughter houses. So, ways in which production can become more automated are obviously of interest, but I don't think we'll ever see a time when stockmen aren't needed on farms for good husbandry and the welfare of the pigs.

 

Click here for more information

Sources: SyncedThe Verge; Digital Journal; Medium; BBC News



Pig Health, Housing Systems, Production Management, Company/Products, Training & Development, Labelling & Traceability, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

Mind your head: UK farmers talk mental health

News from United Kingdom  19 February 2018

Increase in pig price fully justified

News from Ireland  19 February 2018

The latest meat processing trends uncovered at Foodex 2018

News from United Kingdom  16 February 2018

India’s pig farmers encouraged to go ‘commercial’

News from India  16 February 2018

Monitoring animal welfare at slaughter: CCTV and beyond

News from United Kingdom  15 February 2018

More News

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada - a strange marriage

News from Canada   16 February 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Mexico trip report

News from Mexico   16 February 2018

Saker ShopRites, Inc. recalls empanadas due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen

News from United States   15 February 2018

Healthy, stress-free GI tract is key to pigs’ long-term health

News from United States   14 February 2018

EU Pig Prices: markets are recovering, quotations are going up

News from European Union   14 February 2018

Strong year for UK meat exports

News from United Kingdom   14 February 2018

Nuscience feed technology enters Canadian market under Biotica brand

News from Canada   14 February 2018

Bluestar Adisseo announces closing of Nutriad acquisition

News from European Union   13 February 2018

Breaking €1 billion for the first time, Ceva Santé Animale consolidates its position as the leading French player in the global animal health market

News from European Union   13 February 2018

Hypor's commitment to quality attracts top breeder

News from European Union   13 February 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books