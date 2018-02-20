ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

How long do mycoplasma-negative herds stay negative?

20 February 2018

Poultry Health Today

Most hog farms successfully stamp out mycoplasma pneumonia when they work with their veterinarian to eliminate the disease. The challenge is preventing reinfection.

If the herds remain negative after the first 8 months, they became reinfected at a much slower rate over a much longer time than the herds turning positive in 8 months, reported Paul Yeske, DVM, Swine Vet Center, St. Peter, Minnesota.

Yeske and his colleagues looked at all the clinic’s herds taken through a mycoplasma-elimination program. They rated the success of each effort and plotted over time when the herds turned positive, which they called the decay rate.

81% elimination success

They noted a distinct difference between herds that used a closure plan with medication (water medication for sows and injection to piglets) for the elimination versus just medication (injection of both sows and piglets).

“On herds using a closure and medication plan, we were 81% successful,” Yeske said. “In herds with medication and no closure, we were at 62% success.”

The clinic’s protocol for whole-herd elimination required all pigs on the farm to receive a vaccine injection followed with a second dose 2 weeks later. In elimination with no herd closure, animals that become infected with mycoplasma can shed the organism for up to 8 months.

“I believe what happens with no herd closure is some of the herds decay rapidly because we never got mycoplasma totally eliminated,” Yeske said. “If they make it to 8 months, the pigs were done shedding and the herd was able to stay negative going forward.”

More negative herds in future

“Mycoplasma elimination is one program that’s been widely done in a relatively high number of herds and has been successful. I think we will see more and more people adopt elimination and see more herds go to mycoplasma-negative pigs because of the economic benefits with grow-finish production,” he explained.

“The good thing with mycoplasma is we have the tools to eliminate and successfully keep it out of our herds for a long time.”

Top image via Shutterstock

Pig Health


Share This

News By

Related News

USDA seeks comments on plans to modernise swine inspection

News from United States  20 February 2018

Healthy, stress-free GI tract is key to pigs’ long-term health

News from United States  14 February 2018

Steps to keep the incidence of stillborns at bay

News from United States  06 February 2018

Food-chain specialist: Communicate the emotional side of pork production, not the technical

News from United States  05 February 2018

New forms of swine influenza pose tough but manageable challenges

News from United States  29 January 2018

More News

Food and farming can power Britain post-Brexit, says NFU President

News from United Kingdom   20 February 2018

Hypor Libra*: Greater gains with less labour

News from European Union   20 February 2018

Vets claim victory as Gove recognises animal welfare as a public good

News from United Kingdom   20 February 2018

Genesus global technical report: Short remarks about sow's lactation

News from United States   20 February 2018

Increase in pig price fully justified

News from Ireland   19 February 2018

China turns to artificial intelligence to track its 700 million pigs

News from China   19 February 2018

Mind your head: UK farmers talk mental health

News from United Kingdom   19 February 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada - a strange marriage

News from Canada   16 February 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Mexico trip report

News from Mexico   16 February 2018

India’s pig farmers encouraged to go ‘commercial’

News from India   16 February 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books