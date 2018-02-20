News

3 tips for surviving the vitamin A & E supply crisis

A supply disruption of Vitamin A and Vitamin E has led to higher prices, presenting a clear challenge to nutritionists and feed formulators in many markets around the globe. Here we examine the role of Vitamin A and Vitamin E in animal diets, requirements per species, and 3 tips for adjusting animal feed recipes to cope successfully with the challenge.

Signs or symptoms of Vitamin A deficiency

Growth impairment

Abnormal skin and mucous membrane changes

Stillbirth and sterility

Increased susceptibility to disease

Sources if vitamin A

Cod liver oil, whole milk, fishmeal

Precursor beta carotene, carrots

Function of vitamin A

Builds, protects and regenerates the skin and mucous membranes

Promotes fertility by improving ovulation, implantation and hormonal pregnancy activation

Regulates growth and differentiation process in the cell metabolism by transfer of 300 previously identified genes (transcription and gene expression)

Strengthens the immune system

Vitamin A requirement per species in International Units (IUs)

Broiler 8000 IU

Turkey 10000 - 6000 IU

Laying Hen 8000 IU

Sow 10000 IU

Piglet 10000 IU

Fattening pigs 5000 IU

Cow 100000 IU

Calf 20000 IU

1 IU is the biological equivalent of 0.3 μg retinol, or of 0.6 μg beta-carotene.

Source: Opens external link in new window https://nutriforum.org/2017/docs/material/dsm/DSM-Vitamin-Supplementation-Guidelines-2016-for-animal-nutrition.pdf

Signs or symptoms of Vitamin E deficiency

Muscle damage to heart and skeletal muscles

Fertility disorders

Changes in the vascular and nervous system

Impaired immune system

Sources of vitamin E

Young green fodder

Wheat and maize seedlings

Plant oils

Function of Vitamin E

Preserves membranes in certain muscles

Preparation and protection of pregnancy

Species-specific benefits (less mastitis, better meat quality)

May protect fatty acids, the building blocks of phospholipid cell membranes

Regulation of gonadal development and function

Antioxidant activity in cell metabolism

May act as antioxidant in living membranes

Protection against endogenous and exogenous free radicals

Vitamin E requirement per species

Broiler 150 mg

Turkey 20 - 50 mg

Laying Hen 15 mg

Sow 60 mg

Piglet 60 mg

Fattening pigs 50 mg

Cow 500 mg

Calf 500 mg

Source: Opens external link in new window https://nutriforum.org/2017/docs/material/dsm/DSM-Vitamin-Supplementation-Guidelines-2016-for-animal-nutrition.pdf

Tip 1: Adjust your Vitamin A and E levels to the requirements

Reduce to high levels in relation to the requirements. Refer to the above tables for Vitamin A and Vitamin E requirements per species. Cutting back a bit will help you to control costs.

Tip 2: Use higher levels of artificial antioxidants to stabilize your feeds

It’s not uncommon to use Vitamin E as a stabilizer for oxidative-sensitive constituents like fats, oils, full fat soja beans, rapeseeds, grains, corn (maize) etc.

Instead, replace Vitamin E with artificial antioxidants that serve the same purpose, such as BHA, BHT, Propyl gallate, or ascorbic acid.

A complete list of antioxidants can be found in the EU Register of Feed Additives in the category of functional feed additives, group 1b, on page 72.

Similarly, consider using more Vitamin C or ascorbic acid in the diets.

Tip 3: Use novel polyphenol products and natural antioxidants to support or spare Vitamin E

Note: this method is not scientifically proven. However, some support the idea of using novel polyphenol products and natural antioxidants in order to achieve a ‘vitamin sparing’ effect.

If you want to pursue this strategy, start by looking at these options:

Grape kernel products

Grape extracts

Rosemary oil

Resveratrol

Ultimately, Vitamin A and Vitamin E production will likely recover—and hopefully bring relief to feed formulators. These tips may help you during the bridge period. Good luck.