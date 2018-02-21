ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Tyson Foods pork processing facility suspends operations

21 February 2018

Operations at the processing plant have been halted due to a “production related issue” according to Tyson Foods communications.

A report has emerged from the Pharos-Tribune Logansport that employees of the plant were sent home early on Monday (19 February) and were told not to return to work until confirmed by Tyson Foods.

Delayed and limited production has continued in parts of the facility but operations within the harvesting area were suspended with immediate effect.

Manager of external communications for Tyson Foods, Caroline Ahn, has confirmed the halt on processing at the plant but has assured that the issues will be resolved and that operations will recommence “as soon as possible”.

With the Logansport plant estimated to have a slaughter capacity of 15,400 (head per day), according to the Pork Checkoff figures, this temporary suspension of operations could result in substantial losses for the Tyson Foods establishment.

 

Sources: Pharos-Tribune Logansport; National Pork Board

 

Markets and Economics, Company/Products, Food Safety, Processing, Slaughter


Share This

News By

Related News

Novel pork proposals make for good reading

News from Australia  21 February 2018

Food and farming can power Britain post-Brexit, says NFU President

News from United Kingdom  20 February 2018

China turns to artificial intelligence to track its 700 million pigs

News from China  19 February 2018

Increase in pig price fully justified

News from Ireland  19 February 2018

The latest meat processing trends uncovered at Foodex 2018

News from United Kingdom  16 February 2018

More News

3 tips for surviving the vitamin A & E supply crisis

News from European Union   20 February 2018

Michael Gove announces farm inspection review

News from United Kingdom   20 February 2018

Can your boar ensure quality? Hypor Kanto can

News from European Union   20 February 2018

How long do mycoplasma-negative herds stay negative?

News from United States   20 February 2018

Hypor Libra*: Greater gains with less labour

News from European Union   20 February 2018

Vets claim victory as Gove recognises animal welfare as a public good

News from United Kingdom   20 February 2018

Genesus global technical report: Short remarks about sow's lactation

News from United States   20 February 2018

USDA seeks comments on plans to modernise swine inspection

News from United States   20 February 2018

Mind your head: UK farmers talk mental health

News from United Kingdom   19 February 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada - a strange marriage

News from Canada   16 February 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books