ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Michael Gove announces legislation on mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses

23 February 2018

The RSPCA responds to Gove's announcement of mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses from May 2018.

David Bowles, head of public affairs for the RSPCA said:

The RSPCA welcomes the news that CCTV will become mandatory in all slaughterhouses in England by November 2018.

We are pleased that the details released today suggest cameras will be compulsory in all areas where live animals are present and Official Veterinarians will have unfettered access to the footage. We hope this vital step, which mirrors the existing requirement in the RSPCA’s farm animal welfare standards for compulsory CCTV in all slaughterhouses, will help lead to higher welfare across the food chain.

The RSPCA also believes there are further ways to improve the slaughter of farm animals once the UK exits the EU such as prohibiting electrical waterbath stunning for poultry and prohibiting slaughter without stunning.

We also strongly feel that this year’s new Agricultural Bill should contain proper incentives for British farmers to move towards meaningful higher welfare production standards and strong safeguards to protect those higher welfare standards from being undercut by imported food that has come from animals reared outside the UK under poorer conditions.

 

As reported by the RSPCA

Pig Health, Pig Welfare, Government & Regulatory, Training & Development, Food Safety


Share This

News By

Related News

McDonald’s beats KFC, Burger King, Subway and Starbucks on animal welfare

News from Global  23 February 2018

NFU elects new officeholder team

News from United Kingdom  22 February 2018

Cranswick tops Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare for the second consecutive year

News from United Kingdom  22 February 2018

Novel pork proposals make for good reading

News from Australia  21 February 2018

Tyson Foods pork processing facility suspends operations

News from United States  21 February 2018

More News

Influence Feed: SNAP Judgments, 2019 Budget

News from United States   23 February 2018

Global Market Report: Mexico's pork market

News from Mexico   23 February 2018

Antibiotic-free production: What lessons can pork learn from poultry?

News from United States   23 February 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: US Hog Prices slide lower

News from United States   22 February 2018

Canadian Pork Excellence important in marketing Canadian pork

News from Canada   22 February 2018

Manitoba launches consultation on agricultural Crown lands

News from Canada   21 February 2018

Gilt and Sow Management Guidelines 2017: Section 1 General Farm Review

News from European Union   21 February 2018

3 tips for surviving the vitamin A & E supply crisis

News from European Union   20 February 2018

Michael Gove announces farm inspection review

News from United Kingdom   20 February 2018

Can your boar ensure quality? Hypor Kanto can

News from European Union   20 February 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books