ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Wild pig hunters warned to adopt safe practices

28 February 2018

With deer season coming to a close, hunters look to trap and kill wild hogs, but authorities in Texas are warning people to take precautions and look for any abnormalities when assessing pig meat.

Wild pigs are a challenge to farmers, ranchers and homeowners across Texas, causing “millions of dollars of damage” to crops, and uprooting gardens and golf courses. This makes wild pigs a target for hunters and trappers, and also increases their presence on Texas dinner tables.

Though killing wild boar poses risks and challenges in itself, authorities warn that the real risk comes when preparing and consuming boar meat.

Speaking to the Tyler Paper, Dr Tom Hairgrove, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service specialist in College Station, warns of the dangers posed by consuming wild boar meat:

They [wild boar] fight off other feral hogs in their daily activities of searching for food and can incur lesions or open wounds. This may create openings for parasites and lead to infections, discolouring the meat, etc.

That’s why it’s good for those who process feral hogs to be on the lookout for any abnormalities and use safe practices when processing the meat.

Certain diseases, such as swine brucellosis and Tularemia, can be transmitted when cleaning and preparing a pig and manifest in flu-like symptoms and, in more severe cases, pneumonia or meningitis can develop.

Authorities urge wild boar meat processors and consumers to take necessary precautions when handling and cooking the meat. Layering latex rubber gloves and wearing protective eye-wear is recommended when cleaning and butchering, after which washing hands in warm, soapy water and cleaning knives, other utensils and work surfaces in diluted bleach is advised.

It is also advised to cook the meat thoroughly until it reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees, measured using a food thermometer.

 

Source: TylerPaper.com

To read the full article, click here

 

Pig Meat Quality, Food Safety


Share This

News By

Related News

Nearly one in three consumers willing to eat lab-grown meat

News from Global  26 February 2018

NFU President says now is the time to champion British food and farming

News from United Kingdom  26 February 2018

Michael Gove announces legislation on mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses

News from United Kingdom  23 February 2018

Canadian Pork Excellence important in marketing Canadian pork

News from Canada  22 February 2018

Tyson Foods pork processing facility suspends operations

News from United States  21 February 2018

More News

Charoen Popkhand Foods thanks overseas business for 2017 growth

News from Thailand   28 February 2018

Alternatives to antibiotics offer opportunities

News from Canada   28 February 2018

Farm groups caution President against weakening RFS

News from United States   27 February 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Ireland

News from Ireland   27 February 2018

Dee: Both pigs and caregivers suffered in antibiotic-free study

News from United States   27 February 2018

Public goods of animal health and welfare must be at heart of new agricultural policy

News from United Kingdom   27 February 2018

Once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape future farming policy

News from United Kingdom   27 February 2018

Waste treatment headache for Vietnam’s pig farmers

News from Viet Nam   26 February 2018

Influence Feed: SNAP Judgments, 2019 Budget

News from United States   23 February 2018

McDonald’s beats KFC, Burger King, Subway and Starbucks on animal welfare

News from Global   23 February 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books