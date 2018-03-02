ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Natural feed additive alternatives

02 March 2018

Gastrointestinal roundworms affect livestock performance negatively and cause economic losses by damaging the gut lining, decreasing appetite and interfering with efficient nutrient absorption.

There are many different genera of roundworms infecting poultry, swine and ruminants. Ascaridia galli is a common parasite found worldwide and is probably the most economically important species.

Another common roundworm is Heterakis gallinarum. Infections are not highly pathogenic, however, these worms are vectors of Histomonas meleagridis - causative agent of the blackhead disease in poultry.

The economic loss is substantial as the sheer numbers of worm infections show: 30 percent reduction of weight gains in broilers and egg production in layers caused by Ascaridia infections, 90 percent estimated chicken population infected by Heterakis.

Control strategies concentrate on killing and expelling adult worms and therefore reducing the number of eggs. That is where Dostofarm´s feed additives of the DOSTO product line come in.

The effects of the oregano all-natural essential oil (EO) that Dostofarm GmbH work with extensively are well proven. DOSTO oregano is antimicrobial, antifungal and immune stimulating. Furthermore, a late in vitro study with Ascaris suum performed at the Institute of Parasitology at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Hannover, Germany, confirms, that there are also anthelmintic effects. DOSTO oregano has shown a direct effect on the larvae and avoids the development to adult worms, being a natural alternative for gastrointestinal roundworm control.

This way, Dostofarm disrupts the parasite ́s life cycle and stops the reinfection. The essential oil of oregano also accelerates the renewal rate of the intestine mucosa. That means, it creates a hostile environment for parasites and pathogens, stopping the colonisation of the gastrointestinal tract.

 

For more information click here

As reported by Dostofarm GmbH

Pig Health, Feed and Nutrition, Company/Products, Sustainability


Share This

News By

Related News

Topigs Norsvin implements PRRS resistance in breeding value estimation

News from Global  01 March 2018

The science of gene editing takes centre stage at Pork Industry Forum

News from United States  01 March 2018

Ractopamine-free programme: new swine movement requirements

News from Canada  01 March 2018

National Pig Day 2018

News from Global  01 March 2018

Alternatives to antibiotics offer opportunities

News from Canada  28 February 2018

More News

Wild pig hunters warned to adopt safe practices

News from United States   28 February 2018

Charoen Popkhand Foods thanks overseas business for 2017 growth

News from Thailand   28 February 2018

Farm groups caution President against weakening RFS

News from United States   27 February 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Ireland

News from Ireland   27 February 2018

Dee: Both pigs and caregivers suffered in antibiotic-free study

News from United States   27 February 2018

Public goods of animal health and welfare must be at heart of new agricultural policy

News from United Kingdom   27 February 2018

Once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape future farming policy

News from United Kingdom   27 February 2018

NFU President says now is the time to champion British food and farming

News from United Kingdom   26 February 2018

Waste treatment headache for Vietnam’s pig farmers

News from Viet Nam   26 February 2018

Nearly one in three consumers willing to eat lab-grown meat

News from Global   26 February 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books