Natural feed additive alternatives

Gastrointestinal roundworms affect livestock performance negatively and cause economic losses by damaging the gut lining, decreasing appetite and interfering with efficient nutrient absorption.

There are many different genera of roundworms infecting poultry, swine and ruminants. Ascaridia galli is a common parasite found worldwide and is probably the most economically important species.

Another common roundworm is Heterakis gallinarum. Infections are not highly pathogenic, however, these worms are vectors of Histomonas meleagridis - causative agent of the blackhead disease in poultry.

The economic loss is substantial as the sheer numbers of worm infections show: 30 percent reduction of weight gains in broilers and egg production in layers caused by Ascaridia infections, 90 percent estimated chicken population infected by Heterakis.

Control strategies concentrate on killing and expelling adult worms and therefore reducing the number of eggs. That is where Dostofarm´s feed additives of the DOSTO product line come in.

The effects of the oregano all-natural essential oil (EO) that Dostofarm GmbH work with extensively are well proven. DOSTO oregano is antimicrobial, antifungal and immune stimulating. Furthermore, a late in vitro study with Ascaris suum performed at the Institute of Parasitology at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Hannover, Germany, confirms, that there are also anthelmintic effects. DOSTO oregano has shown a direct effect on the larvae and avoids the development to adult worms, being a natural alternative for gastrointestinal roundworm control.

This way, Dostofarm disrupts the parasite ́s life cycle and stops the reinfection. The essential oil of oregano also accelerates the renewal rate of the intestine mucosa. That means, it creates a hostile environment for parasites and pathogens, stopping the colonisation of the gastrointestinal tract.

As reported by Dostofarm GmbH