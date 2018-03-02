ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Premier issue of Pig Health Today magazine now available

02 March 2018

The premier issue of Pig Health Today magazine is off the press and being mailed to some 10,000 pork producers, swine consultants and opinion leaders in the US. The colourful, 36-page magazine can also be downloaded online.

The cover story, “Needles and Sins,” looks at the innocent but often costly mistakes that can occur when vaccines aren’t stored, handled and administered properly.

A special report, “The Eve of Disruption,” sizes up the major changes under way in the retail landscape and how they could forever change the way pigs are raised in the US.

There’s also an in-depth feature on how veterinarians are managing seasonal swings in bacterial disease while complying with the new veterinary feed directive rules that took effect in 2017.

In addition, Pig Health Today reports that despite the industry’s best efforts, PRRS is still found in 20% to 30% of US sow herds. A University of Minnesota veterinarian thinks it’s time for the pork industry take a closer look at finishing pigs and the role they play in spreading PRRS to sow farms.

Several other quick-read features — Words & Numbers, Sound Science and Discoveries — help to round the issue and keep the pork industry informed of the latest pig health trends and ideas. There’s also a section called Postings, which recaps features that are available online.

Sponsored exclusively by Zoetis, Pig Health Today has grown significantly since its launch in June 2017, drawing thousands of page views on its website each month and a growing base of subscribers to its biweekly e-newsletter. For a free subscription, click here.

