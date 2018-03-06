News

Pork from Britain to be showcased in Japan

High quality pork from Britain will take centre stage at the largest food and drink international trade show in Japan this week (6-9 March).

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) is returning to FOODEX in Tokyo on Tuesday for the four-day event, which is expected to attract more than 80,000 buyers from the food service sector, distribution and trading companies.

As well as buyers from Japan, the show is also expected to attract importers from around Asia – with 15 percent of visitors in previous years attending from overseas.

At the event, AHDB Pork will showcase high quality pork on its stand in the Great British Pavilion and will be joined by four UK exporters.

AHDB will also be serving pork at a high-profile networking reception held at the British Ambassador’s Residence on Tuesday evening to celebrate the UK’s presence at FOODEX 2018.

Jonathan Eckley, AHDB’s Senior Export Manage for Livestock, said:

This is an incredibly important show for AHDB as it allows us to showcase high quality pork from Britain on a global platform to buyers in the all-important Asian market.

As reported by AHDB

Top image via Shutterstock