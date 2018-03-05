ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Introducing Ingelvac Provenza — the birth of a new generation in swine protection

05 March 2018
Boehringer Ingelheim

A new vaccine for pigs offers increased protection against damaging influenza strains that affect more than 70 percent of growing pigs every year.

A new product on the market makes it possible to vaccinate pigs as young as day one against the serious influenza A virus in swine (IAV-S). With demonstrated efficacy and safety,[1] as well as the flexibility of timing and method of administration, Ingelvac Provenza™ fills an unmet need in the swine industry, and will establish a new way of thinking about influenza protection.

According to Dr. Christa Goodell, DVM, MS, PhD, Dipl ACVPM, Technical Manager for the Boehringer Ingelheim U.S. Swine Business, "Vaccinating pigs as young as 1 day old provides protection before pigs are most vulnerable."[3] Administered intranasally, Ingelvac Provenza™ provides a direct means of protection at the site of natural IAV-S infection.[4,5]

Developed and sold by Boehringer Ingelheim, Ingelvac Provenza™ is the first live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV) for growing pigs, offering a new level of protection against the threat of influenza virus strains H1N2 AND H3N2.[1] The live attenuated influenza vaccine has been evaluated to reduce virus shedding in the presence of maternal antibodies.[6]

"Providing game-changing protection when it's most needed, Ingelvac Provenza™ offers cross-protection against multiple IAV-S strains and decreases nasal shedding, thereby reducing transmission within the population,"1 added Goodell.

Del Birkhofer, Head of the U.S. Swine Business and Newport Laboratories, explained this ongoing threat, "IAV-S can have a widespread impact on the health of the pig population and subsequently, the productivity and profitability for producers. Studies have shown that uncomplicated IAV-S infection can lead to an estimated loss of more than $3 per pig, and when IAV-S is present with concurrent infections, the loss can be greater than $10 per pig."[2]

Boehringer Ingelheim is a company committed to swine health and customer success, bringing innovative health solutions to veterinarians and producers across the United States.
For more information on Ingelvac Provenza™ visit IngelvacProvenza.com.

Pig Health


