ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Influence Feed: Feedback on food and fuel policy

07 March 2018
Zoetis Influence Feed

Stay current on the latest food and agriculture issues impacting your business with Influence Feed by Zoetis. Influence Feed tracks the top 1,500 most influential voices across all segments of food and agriculture to bring you insights in a convenient bi-weekly report.

Subscribe to Influence Feed to receive more content, in-depth analysis and links to source materials at www.InfluenceFeed.com. It’s free and offers content that is not available anywhere else.

1. Harvest Box:

Influencers continued to debate the Trump administration’s “Harvest Box” proposal — in which USDA would ship (PDF) boxes of pre-selected foods in place of a portion of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, aka food stamps) benefits. Politico reported that anti-hunger groups booed and jeered Brandon Lipps, acting deputy under secretary of food, nutrition and consumer services at USDA, when he spoke at the National Anti-Hunger Policy Conference on Feb. 26. Jim Weill, president of Food Research & Action Center, articulated, “SNAP is one of the nation’s very best investments, and it is unacceptable that this proven and effective program, with its widespread reach, is under attack.” Meanwhile, USA Today called the proposal a “digital-age innovation only Karl Marx would approve.” Bloomberg quoted Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s defence: “Rather than dismiss this out of hand, let’s discuss how it can be improved.”

2. Health and Nutrition:

Several health- and nutrition-related stories drew attention in late February. On Feb. 26, USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) requested public comments on topics of concern for the 2020 dietary guidelines. In its proposal, USDA called out issues such as added sugars, saturated fats and “dietary patterns to promote health, prevent disease, and meet nutrient needs.” NYU nutrition professor emeritus Marion Nestle noted that the process for formulating the guidelines has been updated to adhere to suggestions from the National Academy of Medicine.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Feb. 20 did not find a distinguishable difference between weight loss from low-fat and low-carbohydrate diets. Dariush Mozaffarian, dean of nutrition policy at Tufts University, told The New York Times, “It’s time for U.S. and other national policies to stop focusing on calories and calorie counting.” Activist group Center for Science in the Public Interest countered, “If you find it cumbersome to count calories, eat as little white flour and added sugar and as many fiber-rich vegetables as possible. You’ll likely end up cutting calories without thinking about it, but that doesn’t mean that calories don’t matter” (emphasis added).

3. Pesticides in California:

On Feb. 22, a Sacramento County, California, Superior Court judge issued (PDF) an injunction, ordering the California Department of Food and Agriculture to stop using pesticides on private and public lands. Farmers will still be able to use pesticides, but state agricultural officials will be limited to non-chemical means of pest control. Environmental groups, including Environmental Working Group and Center for Food Safety, celebrated.

Meanwhile, on Feb. 27, U.S. District Judge William Shubb temporarily blocked California’s Proposition 65, which would have required pesticide products containing glyphosate to carry a warning label indicating the pesticide is known to cause cancer (Reuters). Shubb wrote, “Given the heavy weight of evidence in the record that glyphosate is not in fact known to cause cancer, the required warning is factually inaccurate and controversial.” National Association of Wheat Growers, lead plaintiff in the case, responded, “California’s erroneous Prop 65 listing of glyphosate is not based on data, facts or science and we look forward to continuing to make our case to the court.”

4. RFS Stalemate:

On Feb. 26, a coalition of six agriculture organisations, led by National Corn Growers Association and American Soybean Association, urged (PDF) President Trump to maintain the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS). They wrote, “By any measure, the RFS has been successful not only for agriculture, but for our nation. … Any action that seeks to weaken the RFS for the benefit of a handful of refiners will, by extension, be borne on the backs of our farmers.” AgPro reported that a summit the following day failed to reach a resolution between farm and refinery interests. Bloomberg noted that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — who favours oil refiners in this debate — had released a political hold on the confirmation of Bill Northey in advance of the summit.

5. Bill Northey:

After months of delay, the U.S. Senate confirmed former Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey to the position of under secretary for farm and foreign agricultural service (FFAS) at the USDA. Agriculture groups, including American Farm Bureau Federation, Renewable Fuels Association and USA Rice Federation, applauded the move. Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), Senate agriculture committee chairman, noted, “I have no doubt he will be a champion for farmers and ranchers at USDA. Our Committee worked in a bipartisan fashion to get Mr. Northey down the road to work at USDA.”

 

 

ThePigSite News DeskRead more Zoetis news here
Markets and Economics


Share This

News By

Related News

Influence Feed: SNAP Judgments, 2019 Budget

News from United States  23 February 2018

Influence Feed: New Year, New Perspectives

News from United States  12 January 2018

Influence Feed: Harassment in the spotlight

News from United States  02 January 2018

Zoetis Influence Feed - October 2017 part 2

News from United States  15 November 2017

Fostera® PCV MetaStim® Now Available from Zoetis Canada

News from Canada  01 November 2016

More News

Meet the game-changing women of pig farming

News from United States   07 March 2018

Gilt and Sow Management Guidelines 2017: Section 2 Gilt management

News from European Union   07 March 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Global market prices

News from United States   06 March 2018

Listeriosis outbreak traced to processed meat

News from South Africa   06 March 2018

Pork from Britain to be showcased in Japan

News from United Kingdom   06 March 2018

Introducing Ingelvac Provenza — the birth of a new generation in swine protection

News from United States   05 March 2018

Zoetis introduces US pork industry’s first vaccine with two PCV2 Genotypes

News from United States   05 March 2018

2018 pork industry honours

News from United States   05 March 2018

Get ready for change at the British Pig & Poultry Fair

News from United Kingdom   05 March 2018

NFU calls for detail on food and drink sector after Brexit

News from United Kingdom   05 March 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

The Commuter Pig Keeper - 5m Books